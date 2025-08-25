Hoka® and J.L-A.L reunite for second collaboration reimagining the Mafate X through a high-fashion lens

HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), proudly announces its second collaboration with J.L-A.L, the experimental fashion brand known for its forward-thinking approach to design and technology. This renewed partnership reinterprets the Mafate X trail shoe by blending HOKA’s performance legacy with J.L-A.L’s utilitarian and refined design language.

Originally built for technical trail running, the Mafate X remains rooted in performance. Through this collaboration, it has been transformed into a lifestyle-forward silhouette. J.L-A.L_ applies its signature minimalism and material-driven vision to elevate the shoe with nuanced design elements. One unexpected inspiration was a piece of iridescent sushi, which sparked the use of shimmer-like finishes. The natural terrain that defines trail running, including mud, water, and rock, also shaped the direction of the design.

HOKA® x _J.L-A.L_. Credits: HOKA®

“Reconnecting with the J.L-A.L team on a second collaboration is truly a dream come true for our team,” said Thomas Cykana, Senior Director of Global Collaborations at HOKA. “Their attention to detail, deep appreciation for technical design, and ability to reframe performance gear through an absurdly abstract yet infinitely tasteful lens makes them an ideal partner, especially for a silhouette like the Mafate X.”

Trail running is increasingly embraced by the fashion world. Similar to sports like tennis and golf, it has grown in popularity for its distinct aesthetic. This collaboration builds on that cultural crossover by blending performance authenticity with progressive style.

“It’s exciting to work on a model that is so core to HOKA’s DNA,” says Jean-Luc Ambridge Lavelle, Creative Director at J.L-A.L “What excites me most is that this project holds value beyond trend cycles. It feels like a true step forward in redefining what high-performance footwear can look like.”

The HOKA x J.L-A.L Mafate X will be available beginning August 22 in two colourways. The collection will retail for 250 euro or 285 Swiss franc on HOKA's website and at select global retailers.