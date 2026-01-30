Hoka® introduces the Cielo X1 3.0: A propulsive ride built for race day

HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), introduces the Cielo X1 3.0, the brand’s lightest super shoe to date. Propulsive and precision-tuned for race day, the Cielo X1 3.0 is engineered to minimize weight and maximize performance, helping runners chase their fastest results yet.

Driven by insights from HOKA elite athletes, the Cielo X1 3.0 is built for speed. The 3.0 sheds significant weight from the last Cielo iteration, while packing a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive PEBA foam and a grippy outsole. The Cielo X1 3.0 provides powerful energy return to sustain speed, while the compression-molded polyurethane outsole balances a lightweight grip with durability. Its ultra-breathable Leno weave textile keeps weight down while locking the foot in place, and the dynamic vamp adapts to natural movement for a secure, flexible fit.

Finished with asymmetrical lacing to reduce pressure points and improve comfort, every detail on HOKA’s Cielo X1 3.0 is engineered to deliver maximum propulsion, efficiency, and comfort at race pace.

Speed of Light

To launch the new Cielo X1 3.0, the Speed of Light campaign celebrates the electricity of momentum and features HOKA product team members, Ari Hendrix-Roach and Brandon Johnson, who contributed to the development of the shoe. Both accomplished athletes and Olympic Trials qualifiers themselves; their inclusion in the campaign reflects HOKA’s ethos as a brand built by runners, for runners.

To celebrate the launch, run clubs around the world will unite to experience the Speed of Light and the debut of the Cielo X1 3.0. Across major cities, runners will have the chance to trial the new shoe and join community runs to feel the speed of light firsthand.

Calibrated for Race Day

“The Cielo X1 3.0 delivers the lightest, most propulsive ride in the HOKA line up built to help pace-pushing runners perform at their best,” said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Global Product HOKA. “At HOKA, we’re constantly innovating our race-day offering to give athletes every advantage in speed and efficiency, helping them go faster and reach new personal records and podiums.”

Key features and benefits of the Cielo X1 3.0 include:

Ultra-light: HOKA’s lightest marathon racing shoe yet, built to minimize weight and maximize speed from the ground up. Streamlined geometry and precision-engineered materials reduce drag for a fast, effortless ride.

Power: A hyper-propulsive carbon plate delivers forward drive and stride efficiency at every phase. Fine-tuned MetaRocker geometry enhances turnover, keeping runners in continuous motion.

Endurance: HOKA’s most responsive PEBA superfoam to date provides high-rebound cushioning and lasting support. Improved breathability and structure maintain comfort and control mile after mile.

Technical Details: The Cielo X1 3.0 has a stack height of 37mm heel / 30mm forefoot, and weighs 7.52 oz (213g) for US Men's size 10 and 6.17 oz (175g) for a US Women's size 8. The Cielo X1 3.0 stack height falls within the World Athletics guidelines and has been approved for competition use for all athletes.

Athlete Approved

The Cielo X1 3.0 is already proving itself on the world’s biggest stages, tested and trusted by HOKA elite athletes in major races and World Marathon Majors. Alex Masai delivered an extraordinary performance at the 2025 Chicago Marathon, finishing third overall with a personal best of 2:04:37. At the Valencia Half Marathon, Adrian Wildschutt ran a personal best of 59:13 to finish fifth overall, while Alessia Zarbo set a new French national record with an outstanding 1:08:20.

The Cielo X1 3.0, available in the colorways Neon Yuzu/Thyme and Alabaster/Yellow Gold, can be purchased today on the HOKA website and at authorized dealers worldwide for an MSRP of 275 US dollars.