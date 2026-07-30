Hoka releases redesigned Stinson 8 trail shoe

US footwear brand Hoka, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has released the Stinson 8, an update to one of its road-to-trail running shoes. According to the brand, this is the lightest version of the model to date.

The shoe features a redesigned H-Frame layer with an open "H" shape, intended to stabilise the foot's motion during the gait cycle on uneven terrain. This sits above a softer lower midsole layer designed to absorb impact. The upper is made from breathable mesh with reinforced fabric overlays, paired with a reinforced structure around the midfoot for added hold. The outsole uses a redesigned Durabrasion rubber compound intended for grip across both road and trail surfaces.

Credits: HOKA

The Stinson 8 is available in Hoka stores and through selected retail partners.