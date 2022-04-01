Holiday Mood in Sardegna, SS22 Castart & Our Sister

From the Amazone rainforest to the waters of Sardinia. A campaign inspired by the energy and purity of the Italian island. Explore how our clothes blends with the natural shapes and forms of beach front.

Imagine walking barefoot on the rocks near the water, wearing our terry or linnen shorts, a perfect match with our lightweight shirts. Bringing richness of our materials & purity into your vacation looks.

Castart SS22, courtesy of the brand

Feel the summer breeze through the Spring Summer collections of Castart & Our Sister, natural tones with a pop of pastel worn during an evening stroll on the beach or a summer hang out in the park.

Lightweight, breathable everyday wear with soft colours to wear even when the post vacation blues kicks in.

This Summer enjoy discovering nature's wonders with Castart & Our Sister.

Our Sister SS22, courtesy of the brand

Our Sister SS22, courtesy of the brand