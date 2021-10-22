Hommage: Steven Oprinsen Art inside every pocket of Amsterdenim Jeans

Amsterdenim Jeans and Amsterdam Artist Steven Oprinsen worked together on various projects. In 2018 Steven painted a series of “REMBRANDT” jeans for his friend Douwe Bob and also for an auction to raise funds for the Amsterdam Food Bank. In 2019, for the 744th birthday of Amsterdam, Steven painted a “FREDDY” jacket during the 2019 Amsterdam Denim Days Festival, again to raise funds for the Amsterdam Food Bank. More info on these projects via #denimvsart After that he started working on many designs for a special collection which could not be finished as he sadly passed away on November 7th 2020.

Now, almost a year after he passed away, they are remembering him and his art by replacing the print on the inside pocket of our jeans with a special artwork he made for Amsterdenim.

These jeans are made in Italy using sustainable Evlox denim in a limited batch of just 180 pcs, all numbered by hand. Near the end of 2021 Amsterdenim will also present a small collection of premium organic cotton t-shirts with more special designs, all individually screenprinted by hand in Amsterdam. The designs were curated from many works he made by Amsterdenim, Hèléne Bergmans and Stevens daughters Juliette and Florence Oprinsen.