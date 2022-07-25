Hooijer Footwear Group takes over distribution of HEYDUDE for the Benelux, Germany and Austria

After a successful start as an agent for the Dutch market, in which all expectations were exceeded, Hooijer Footwear Group is the distributor of the HEYDUDE shoe brand for the Benelux, Germany and Austria with immediate effect. This means all HEYDUDE activities for these markets for the spring/summer 2023 season will take place via Hooijer Footwear Group.

HEYDUDE- The ideal leisure shoes for the whole family

Heydude was founded in Italy in 2008 with the aim of designing modern shoes with the airiness of a slip on. Good quality shoes at affordable prices. The passion and dedication of this Italian brand resulted in an exceptional collection of lightweight (travel) shoes for the whole family. The shoes are based on mocassins and have a wide fit with plenty of room for the toes. Contemporary details give the shoes a recognisable Heydude character, while the wearing comfort is distinctive because of the optimal barefoot-feeling.

Hey Dude, courtesy of the brand

These brand values are also reflected in the retail aspect. Heydude has experienced exponential growth in recent years, not just online, but in the physical stores too. The Netherlands leads in this respect.

For Crocs Inc., the new owner of Heydude since the beginning of the year, it was a no-brainer to select Hooijer Footwear Group to support the various markets in which the company from Oldenzaal is already active. A new strategy with a new house style is also being embarked upon under the leadership of Crocs Inc. as of SS23.

Hooijer Footwear Group

Family-run company Hooijer Footwear Group was already an agent for Heydude for the Dutch market. This is now being extended to a distributorship to include Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and Austria with immediate effect. As a distributor of Lazamani, Birkenstock, Toni Pons, Keen and Sockwell, Hooijer Footwear Group possesses a great deal of knowledge of the market, as well as the (marketing) expertise, dedication and logistics resources to take on distribution.

Bart Hooijer, courtesy of the brand

Procurement agreements for spring/summer 2023 collection

In principle, nothing will change for Dutch retail in terms of procurement agreements. As was previously the case, they can go to the Heydude showroom in CAST Nieuwegein. What is changing however, is that Hooijer Footwear Group is now a stock-carrying distributor and deliveries will be despatched from the Oldenzaal warehouse. Belgian and Luxembourgian retail can approach Trademart Brussel for procurement agreements. Space will be made in one of Hooijer Footwear Group's existing showrooms. German and Austrian procurement agreements will go directly via the appointed account managers for both countries.

Gallery Shoes Dusseldorf

Hooijer Footwear Group will represent Heydude at various German trade fairs, including Gallery Shoes in Düsseldorf. This international trade fair for shoes, bags and accessories takes place from 28 through 30 August 2022 in Areal Böhler in Düsseldorf.

Hey Dude, courtesy of the brand