HotSquash designs for the busy woman

We design stylish clothes that fit your busy life, so you'll always feel your best when wearing them. Our temperature-controlling technology keeps your body cool or toasty warm, your clothes odour free, and needs minimum effort to maintain (your ironing pile low or non-existent).

At HotSquash, we design stylish casual-wear, office-wear & occasion-wear with a difference. We like our fabrics to do more.

Whether it’s our temperature regulating fabric, recycled crease-resistant jersey fabric or easy care chiffons, we match style with substance! If you want to get through the day &/or night looking & feeling your best, then we’ve got the clothes for you. We make all of our clothes in Britain & always have done; limiting our carbon footprint & supporting the UK economy.

We offer flexible hours to parents & work with the Leonard Cheshire Charity, employing people who find it hard to get jobs due to a variety of disabilities. We also offer apprenticeships to teenagers looking to build their career, whilst also getting an educational qualification. We’re a fashion company, so we want our clothes to look stylish & make the wearer feel fabulous, but we do that in the most ethical & environmentally-friendly way that we can; with your support we will continue to do this for many years to come.

Hotsquash is a proud British business designed and produced in London. Using innovative fabrics that use hidden tech which regulates body temperature, they also make machine washable styles. Known for being proactive - their london based factories have daily check- ins to ensure the product’s quality and fit.