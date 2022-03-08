How A Gentleman Treats His Balls

The Vancouver-based company has built its entire line of “life-changing” men’s underwear by creating an anti-chafe, anti-friction support system devoted to improving ball comfort. Their aptly named BallPark Pouch™ has changed the game for men’s underwear, as proven by the amount of ‘copycat’ versions now on the market (over 20). And now SAXX wants to get guys — and the people who love them — thinking and talking more proactively about their ball health and comfort. To expand on their self-care by showing some ball-care.

According to a 2019 study of 2000 Americans, 9 out of 10 people practice self-care, and 84% see it as a necessity, and not just an indulgence. In fact, between 2019 and 2020, Google Search Trends showed a 250% increase in self-care related searches — by women and men alike.

The men’s personal care market is on the rise, and expected to hit $166 billion in 2022 — and then double globally over the next decade. That same Adv Dermatology study showed that men are spending an average of 83 minutes a week practicing various forms of self-care, and they’re buying products to care for not just their minds but their bodies too, from hygiene products and creams to special clothing made to keep pretty much every part of them more comfortable.

However, there’s one vital part that they aren’t taking care of: their balls. A recent survey of over 500 men showed that a full 86% of men have experienced ball discomfort, with nearly half of men saying they experience it daily. Likewise, 79% of men said they think about ball comfort every day. But here’s the problem - 43% of men said they’ve never thought about actually taking better care of their balls, and nearly half don’t talk about it to anyone - so they’re suffering in silence. This campaign brings light to this subject and starts the conversation in a fun, approachable way.