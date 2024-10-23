How fashion and lifestyle brands can stay ahead of the consumer curve

Max Brennan, UK Country Manager at headless ecommerce platform, Centra, explores strategies for fashion and lifestyle brands to thrive in the face of an extraordinary set of challenges.

Consumer behaviour is constantly evolving in the dynamic world of fashion and lifestyle. Brands must navigate a landscape where digital experiences, sustainability, and personal values play crucial roles in purchasing decisions.

Centra’s new report, What UK Shoppers Want from Fashion Brands in 2024 highlights key trends that are shaping consumer behaviour in the coming year.

Digital Dominance: The digital experience remains paramount, with consumers expecting seamless interactions across all platforms. A consistent brand personality and transparency in sustainability efforts are non-negotiable.

Sustainability and Ethics: There is a growing demand for ethical and sustainable products. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases and prioritise brands that align with their values. Our research shows that consumers expect retailers to make sustainable products as affordable as standard ranges, and to back up sustainability claims with meaningful actions. 72% of shoppers would prefer local shipping to reduce environmental impact. Free returns are expected by 46%, although only 13% are willing to pay a fixed-term return fee.

Personalisation: Personalisation is a significant driver of consumer loyalty. Brands that leverage data to offer tailored experiences and recommendations are more likely to retain customers.

Cross-Border Shopping: The appeal of international brands continues to grow. Nearly half of respondents engage with global brands, seeking exclusivity and perceived quality. Seamless cross-border shopping experiences, including local payment options and region-specific marketing, are essential.

Market challenges

Despite the opportunities, brands still face several challenges in meeting consumer expectations.

Economic pressures: The lingering effects of high inflation and economic uncertainties have led to constrained spending. Consumers are more selective in what they choose to buy, prioritising affordability, durability and relevance.

Operational complexity: Building and managing a multi-channel infrastructure that meets diverse consumer needs is complex. Existing software models often lack the agility and user-friendliness needed to adapt quickly to market changes.

Strategic solutions

To overcome these challenges and unlock new opportunities, brands should consider the following strategies:

Connected commerce platforms: An ecommerce commerce platform with omnichannel capabilities centralises customer and product data, enabling real-time stock updates and streamlined integrations. This enhances customer experiences and reduces operational complexities.

Advanced technologies: Integrating AI and machine learning can provide predictive analytics for inventory management and personalised customer experiences. These technologies help brands anticipate consumer needs and optimise operations.

Localisation: Offering localised services, such as language options and local payment methods, enhances the cross-border shopping experience. Tailored marketing campaigns that resonate with regional audiences can drive engagement and sales.

To stay ahead, brands must continuously innovate and seek feedback from their customers. By aligning with consumer values and leveraging the right tools, fashion and lifestyle brands can turn challenges into opportunities and build lasting connections with their audiences.

Explore Centra's full report to gain deeper insights into market trends and discover how brands can thrive in today's competitive retail environment here.