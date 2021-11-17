How Liquiproof is helping save the planet and your fashion products

The world's most trusted shoe care company for the eco-conscious. Natural, sustainable fashion care that prolongs the life of sneakers, clothes and accessories.

Known for a dedication to sustainability, efficacy, and design – Liquiproof LABS exists to look after your items and our world. Prolonging the life of your sneakers, bags, jackets, and hats by leading with four main pillars:

- PROTECT

- CLEAN

- FRESHEN

- CONDITION

The Liquiproof LABS range fuses together natural ingredients with advanced technology to create powerful formulations without any harmful toxic or environmental side effects. With 100% recyclable packaging, all Liquiproof LABS products are eco-friendly, non-toxic and do not compromise on efficacy.

What does Liquiproof LABS do to help the planet?

- Liquiproof prolongs the lifespan of people’s belongings, substantially reducing the need to replace goods.

- All products are Eco-friendly and 100% natural solutions.

- Unlike many competitors, Liquiproof LABS products are non-hazardous and non-toxic. Our Eco-Cleaner and Freshener are made from all natural ingredients and are completely biodegradable.

- Non-Aerosol: Aerosols contain hydrocarbons and/or compressed gases (such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen) notorious for their contribution to global warming.

- Moreover, aerosols have been associated with several health hazards such as headaches and asthma.

- All of our packaging is 100% recyclable

FACT: Most aerosols remain suspended in the atmosphere typically between four days and a week

- Earth Observatory, Nasa

FACT: Liquiproof is not classed as a Dangerous Good and is therefore safe to transport via air.

Now part of The Lab Co - the sneaker and fashion care collective. Founded by Joshua Gilbertson and his East London team in 2018. Liquiproof LABS is the most advanced premium shoe care range across the UK, Europe, and Asia. Trusted by some of the largest fashion retailers and brands in the world market: Kurt Geiger, End Clothing, Mr Porter to Harvey Nichols.