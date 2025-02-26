Hugo Boss introduces next-level tailoring in Spring/Summer 2025 for a new generation of bold style

In its Spring/Summer 2025 global brand campaign, HUGO flips the script on tailoring. Photographed by Dan Jackson under the creative direction of Trey Laird and his agency, Team Laird, the focus is on flexible, infinitely adaptable suiting. This full-year campaign will unfold in two chapters: Chapter 1 this Spring/Summer, followed by Chapter 2 in Fall/Winter.

Chapter 1

In Chapter 1, HUGO captures a youthful maverick as he navigates a series of red rooms. The styling of his sharply cut suit evolves from classic and timeless, to offbeat and inspired, combined with a snug tank top, a chunky leather boot, a boldly printed short-sleeved shirt, and tailored shorts. His looks are inspired by the concept of The GO Suit: a new, very HUGO approach to building a go-to tailored wardrobe for every aesthetic and occasion.

In womenswear, we meet a heroine in a sleek white three-piece suit in the red rooms. The camera zooms in on the details: a bold belt, a strappy heel, the cropped cut of a vest, highlighting the adaptability of HUGO’s tailoring for all genders, and celebrating the individuality of the person inside the suit: recharging the brand’s motto, “HUGO Your Way” as a true statement for self-expression.

Credits: Hugo Boss

The “go your way” narrative of the campaign also underscores the brand's commitment to a better fashion industry. Enter: HUGO FORWARD, a new platform showcasing HUGO’s innovative, technology-driven approach to design. HUGO FORWARD pieces will carve a path of transformational exploration, following the mantra, “You’ve got to keep moving to stay ahead of the game.”

Hugo Forward

HUGO FORWARD’s first drop arrives this season: three tailored styles created with plant-based HeiQ AeoniQ™, a groundbreaking cellulose yarn made from wood pulp that rivals the performance properties of polyester. A modular constellation of menswear suit separates, including a single-breasted blazer, casual jacket, and trousers, all in timeless black, these HeiQ AeoniQ™ and wool-blend pieces can be worn matched or clashed, smart or casual. Further cementing HUGO’s status as a tailoring pioneer, these are the first-ever suiting separates crafted with this fiber to go to market.

On social media, HUGO will build excitement around the campaign, collaborating with content creators who embody adaptability and authentic personal style. Offline, an interactive hologram will tell the story of the campaign in the window of HUGO’s Milan store, with a moving, talking holographic depiction of campaign star Jean Carlo León wearing key looks. Globally, eye-catching window and in-store merchandising will push the brand’s authentic, self-expressive approach to tailored dressing.

The HUGO Spring/Summer 2025 collection will be available to shop in HUGO stores worldwide, from wholesale partners, and online.