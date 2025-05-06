HUGO BOSS introduces NovaPoly as a yarn made from recycled textile waste

HUGO BOSS unveils NovaPoly — an innovative recycled polyester yarn co-developed with the company’s suppliers Jiaren Chemical Recycling and NBC LLC. Holding the trademark and exclusive usage for the first year, HUGO BOSS aims to set new industry standards and plans to license NovaPoly across the fashion sector in the future. As part of the company’s BOSS THE CHANGE initiative, the first BOSS Green products featuring NovaPoly will be launched globally in October 2025.

While currently exclusively available for the brands BOSS and HUGO, the company is actively working towards a licensing model to make the innovative fiber accessible to a broader range of industry partners moving forward. NovaPoly is made from textile waste generated during clothing production as well as the post-consumer phase. It is enhanced with a natural additive that mimics the natural behaviour of fibres in the environment, making it degradable. This innovation supports HUGO BOSS’ strategic target to fight microplastics — a key pillar of the company’s sustainability strategy. NovaPoly complements HUGO BOSS’ existing efforts in developing alternatives to polyester and polyamide fibers, like the company has done previously in the partnership with HeiQ AeoniQ.

Products containing NovaPoly will be available online, in BOSS stores and at selected wholesale retail partners globally starting October 2025. As part of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection for BOSS Green, the yarn will be integrated into selected performance wear pieces.