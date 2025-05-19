Hugo Boss successfully launches €500 million commercial paper program

HUGO BOSS has successfully established a commercial paper (CP) program, enabling the Group to issue short-term, unsecured notes in an aggregate amount of up to €500 million. The initiative marks an important milestone in further enhancing HUGO BOSS’ financial flexibility and expanding its access to capital markets beyond traditional bank financing.

The new CP program allows HUGO BOSS to issue notes in various currencies, and the funds raised are intended for general corporate purposes. Issuances will be made through HUGO BOSS International B.V. and are fully guaranteed by HUGO BOSS AG.

A key milestone

“The introduction of our commercial paper program is a key milestone in the further diversification of our funding strategy,” says Yves Müller, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of HUGO BOSS. “It enhances our financial flexibility while providing a highly cost-efficient instrument to access short-term funding – enabling us to further optimize financing costs and support the execution of our long-term growth agenda.”

While the HUGO BOSS CP program is unrated, it carries the STEP (Short-Term European Paper) label – an initiative of the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) promoting transparency and high-quality standards in the European CP market. The STEP designation also facilitates eligibility for refinancing operations with the European Central Bank.

ING Bank acted as arranger of the program. The dealer group comprises BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, and ING Bank. Citibank Europe serves as the issuing and paying agent. Legal counsel to the issuer was provided by White & Case.