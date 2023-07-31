"HUMAN RELOAD. The NABA Fashion Show 2023 - atto primo" brought the collections by Milan campus students of the BA in Fashion Design to the runway. The event took place at Centro Balneare Argelati on June 28. However, you can relive it on the Academy's YouTube channel. In addition, the introduction to the Fashion Show is available on Class TV Moda.

The Fashion Show in Milan: the concept and the event

The Fashion Show is a key moment in the activity of the Fashion Design Area, which celebrates 35 years as part of the Academy's educational offer in 2023. During this edition, 30 students from the Milan campus presented 120 creations selected by a jury of journalists, professionals, industry companies and NABA alumni. Each proposal took inspiration from "HUMAN RELOAD" - a concept defined by Nicoletta Morozzi (NABA Fashion Design Advisor) - where fashion culture is connected to the world surrounding it. Here, outfits become a means that provides a visible shape to humanity's development. Designers face the challenge of rapid evolution by trying to reconcile humans, animals, technology and nature by supporting aptitudes and passions.

Being aware of the urgency of reinventing creativity, students daily question how they can affect external reality. The contemporary responsibilities and impact of the fashion system are also stated in the introduction of the 2023 edition of the Academy's annual magazine, born within the BA in Fashion Styling and Communication. Now in its tenth edition and presented during the Fashion Show, "Darwin 20" includes Milan and Rome campus students' creations, all of which spring from the same concept. The magazine collects students' collections and the special projects carried out during the Academic Year.

Credits: NABA "atta primo" fashion show in Milan

The "HUMAN RELOAD" concept also gave rise to the final presentation promoted by Colomba Leddi (Fashion Design Area Leader) and Michele Corradini (BA in Fashion Design Course Leader - Milan), with the Artistic Direction by Paolo Bazzani (Art Director and NABA lecturer). Thanks to their vision and the dialogue with the location, the fashion show gave birth to a performance transforming the two pools of Centro Balneare Argelati. The site became an original backstage on one side and an evocative tableau vivant on the other. Here 120 models and dancers selected through street casting were involved. They represented the construction of a new humanity. The sound by CPM Music Institute - Milan's high musical training school – accompanied the collections.

This year, the run-up to the event was in partnership with Class TV Moda. Beginning in June, an eight-episode programme told more about the Fashion Design Area students' campus life in Milan and Rome. It focused on their aesthetic contaminations as well as on the design and executive phases that preceded the first act of the NABA Fashion Show. It will also introduce the second act involving the Rome campus students of the BA.

The lecturers, partners and protagonists of the Fashion Show

The collections presented during "HUMAN RELOAD. NABA Fashion Show 2023 - atto primo" were created by the Milan Campus students of the third year of the BA in Fashion Design: Hannah Andergassen, Mattia Barbadoro, Sofia Bianchini, Marica Bove, Kevin Brandi, Lucia Clerici, Edoardo Gabriel Cois, Mattia De Stefano, Matteo Frasca, Anastasia Giordano, Noemi Iacono, Matteo Iervolino, Nicola Landi, Matteo Loiurio, Francesco Pio Morelli, Sofia Muzi, David Alessandro Noblecilla Pena, Giovanni Alberto Nuzzo, Gaia Politi, Juri Prifti, Kevin Radaelli, Gianmarco Rossato, Virginia Rubini, Melissa Russo, Giorgia Scaminaci, Gianmarco Signorelli, Gianfranco Tittarelli, Victoria Untilova, Fabian Rodrigo Zavaleta Gastelu, Alberto Zulian.