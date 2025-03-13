hummel brings back iconic Denmark jersey after 37 years

For the first time in 37 years, hummel and the Danish Football Federation are relaunching the iconic Danish national team jersey from Euro 1988 in Germany—a shirt that not only sparks nostalgia but also symbolized the dawn of a new era for Danish football.

The Walkman was clipped to the belt, the mullet was neatly styled, and trouser legs were tucked into white tennis socks. It was the era of baggy tracksuits and VHS tapes played on flickering TV screens. It was Euro ’88, and it was the year of a bold Danish national team jersey—a jersey that has never been relaunched until now.

Credits: hummel

For the first time in 37 years, hummel and the Danish Football Federation (DBU) are bringing back the legendary 1988 European Championship jersey worn by Danish profiles such as Michael Laudrup, Morten Olsen, and Preben Elkjær.

"After a huge demand from Danish fans, we are delighted to finally bring back the iconic national team jersey from Euro ’88. While this particular jersey wasn’t part of Denmark’s greatest footballing triumphs, it remains a symbol of an era that helped put Danish football on the world map. That’s why we believe fans deserve a chance to relive those memories and wear a piece of the national team’s proud history," says hummel’s Marketing Director, Morten Lund.

Credits: hummel

The jersey was originally launched ahead of the 1988 European Championship in Germany, where Sepp Piontek’s squad found themselves in the infamous ‘group of death’ alongside Spain, Italy, and hosts West Germany. Denmark exited the tournament after the group stage, failing to earn a single point and finishing with a goal difference of 2-7.

Credits: hummel

The jersey was later worn during qualification for the 1990 World Cup, where Denmark secured victories against Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania but ultimately fell short of qualifying for the tournament.

"Euro 1988 was a disappointment in terms of results, but it also marked the beginning of a new era for Danish football. Together with hummel, we are proud to bring the jersey back—not just as a tribute to the players who wore it back then, but as a reminder of a period that paved the way for the future of Danish football. We hope fans will embrace it and join us in the revival of a very important chapter in the national team’s great history," says DBU’s Commercial Director, Birgitte Mabeck.