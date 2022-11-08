Hundreds attend Cheshire Fashion Week at Chester Cathedral with influencers stealing celebrity front-row seats

Chester’s annual fashion week event, Cheshire Fashion Week held at Chester Cathedral underwent a transformation with social media stars and TV personalities taking over celebrity front-row seats.

The event which was presented by BBC radio presenter Nayha Ahmed, and TV presenter Ross Buxton attracted buyers and journalists with UK and international designers striking a perfect balance between aspirational and influential, creating a social media buzz.

A 360-degree camera, the latest Land Rover's Defender luxury car, fire dancers and runway shows with a mix of British independent designers and Nigerian international designers were popular features of the event. Fashionistas were attracted to the glitzy afterparty at Chester’s top restaurant, The Forge Restaurant, which quickly generated buzz among social media influencers.

According to the organisers, Influencer marketing has created media value for Cheshire Fashion Week, celebrity seats were slowly snatched up by influencers, and front-row seats quickly sold out. The increase in ticket sales has made it possible for organisers to determine the impact of their efforts, similar to advertising expenses.

Claire Namukolo Raven, CEO Cheshire Fashion Week said: "Despite a crucial part of a designer's marketing and publicity strategy still being catwalk shows, the front row, which was once dominated by celebrities, has evolved over the last few years with influencers becoming the main buyers and target consumers for brands, which is why this year's Cheshire Fashion Week was so focused on influencers. Cheshire Fashion Week’s 2022 was centred around audience intelligence to showcase fashion beyond the catwalk, we understand how times have evolved and fashion week brands can benefit from attracting influencers front-row to steal the show evident from the demand we have had for front-row seating by top influencers which sold out and finding the perfect partners through influencer marketing."

