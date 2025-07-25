Hypnotic: Zimmermann Fall 25 Ready-To-Wear

Blending nostalgia with modern elegance, Zimmermann’s Fall 25 collection, Hypnotic, draws inspiration from the spellbinding and enigmatic spirit captured by 1970s Australian Mystery movie, Picnic at Hanging Rock.

“Fall 25 draws inspiration from the Australian classic film Picnic at Hanging Rock which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. We bring a modern spirit to our exploration of its themes and iconic imagery. Our collection, like the film, is guided by a mysterious spirit and the haunting, ethereal and romantic qualities of a dream within a dream.

Credits: Zimmerman

Rather than create a homage to the film’s costumes, we’ve taken some of the key storytelling elements, such as lace, dramatic silhouettes, the colours of Australian nature, Valentine’s letters, maps of Mt Macedon, the pinafores of the school uniforms and some of the tougher elements like riding wear and suiting. We’ve brought all these details together and have tried to handle them in a modern way.”- Nicky Zimmermann, Creative Director.

The collection follows the film’s journey from light, innocence and frivolity evolving into something darker and more mysterious, expressed through colour, silhouette and movement.

Romantic, and dramatic proportions create a hypnotic state of dressing;. Lace is a key theme prominent in lingerie-dresses and wrapping robes worn with harem pants. Layers of sheer organza and soft creams and peaches diffuse light and slow down motion. Subtle tokens from the film are hidden in prints like a map of the film’s iconic Mt Macedon location; and hand drawn Valentine’s Day cards stitched between layers of flowing chiffon. Pinstripe suits and pinafores nod to the film’s school uniforms, woven wool suits and leather trims echo the search party’s riding wear.

Earthy colour palettes, iterations of snake print and jewellery inspired by bush treasures echo the film’s majestic Australian landscape. There is a growing sense of eeriness as the tension between lightness and darkness builds. Victorian details, including diamond smocking, crocheted lace and elongated ruffles are combined with modern denim silhouettes and heavy outerwear in Zimmermann’s signature toughened styling, complete with knee-high braided boots.

The mood deepens further with a change in tone to moss greens and midnight blue. Voluminous leather jackets and Mongolian shearling are wrapped a little tighter as the wind dials up and an edge creeps in. The sheen and shimmer of liquid fabrications including burn-out paisley; and draped velvet stretch-knit gowns are grown up and captivating. Cropped caplet tops and lace bibs flash slivers of skin, a full- length lace cape is at once elegant and intriguing as suspense builds.

The darkest ink black infiltrates the prettiest of frocks, creeping around necklines and bodices in hauntingly beautiful hand-stitched flowers and tendrils, like a hallucination of a mysterious garden. Textures build throughout the collection from delicate and innocent to something more substantial, and evocative. Signature sleeves are otherworldly - shape shifting as the collection evolves, but always billowing and bold.

Against the fluid movement of ethereal garments fractured polished stone jewellery and a new almond-shaped suede bag act as anchor points for this dream-like collection. Its undeniable beauty and unsettling undertones lingering in our collective memory.