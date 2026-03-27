Iconic Designer Scott Henshall to Headline Source Fashion Catwalk

Source Fashion, the UK’s leading responsible sourcing show, has announced acclaimed British designer Scott Henshall as the headline act for its July 2026 catwalk, where he will present a curated showcase spanning archival pieces from his celebrated career, alongside new collaborations with London-based womenswear brand House of Kind and sustainable fashion label Coco Beau London. Launching exclusively at Source Fashion, the collections will be revealed for the first time on the show’s runway at Excel London from 7–9 July 2026, offering buyers and industry professionals a first look at these highly anticipated partnerships.

Credits: Source Fashion

The Source Fashion catwalk will run three times daily throughout the show, combining headline designer showcases with trend-led edits from exhibiting manufacturers. The showcase will span past and present, combining heritage designs with new, forward-looking collaborations. Henshall’s collection will take centre stage, while curated trend scenes highlight commercially relevant pieces from across the show floor. Together, this format offers buyers a dynamic, real-time view of how design innovation and responsible sourcing come together in practice.

Speaking on the upcoming showcase, Scott Henshall said, “I’m excited to be part of Source Fashion this July. I’ve attended many trade shows, but none compare to Source as a true one-stop destination for manufacturing. It gives brands and designers the ability to plan, prepare and present under one roof, saving time while building valuable global connections. It’s a powerful platform for both emerging and established businesses to grow, evolve and discover new opportunities.” Alongside his catwalk showcase, Scott Henshall will also feature in Source Fashion’s content programme, appearing in a live interview on 8 July 2026, offering further insight into his career and latest collaborations.

Credits: Source Fashion

Henshall is widely regarded as one of the UK’s most influential designers, having debuted at London Fashion Week as its youngest ever on-schedule designer. He later became the youngest Creative Director of Mulberry, helping to reposition the brand for a new generation, and has since built a global reputation, dressing high-profile clients including Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Victoria Beckham.

The collaboration with House of Kind marks a significant moment for the London-based womenswear brand, which has quickly gained recognition for its purpose-driven approach to modern workwear. Founded by Sonica Beckmann, House of Kind is redefining tailoring through a lens of sisterhood, inclusivity and empowerment, combining refined design with a strong social ethos.

Explaining the partnership, Sonica Beckmann, Founder and CEO of House of Kind, said, “At House of Kind, everything we do starts with purpose. We are building a community of supportive women through fashion, challenging industries that have traditionally felt like an old boys’ club and reframing femininity as power.

Working with Scott felt like a natural fit, not only because he is an acclaimed British designer, but because of who he is. He has achieved incredible success, yet remains grounded in kindness, with a genuine desire to make the industry better. That ethos aligns closely with everything we stand for as a brand.

Launching this collaboration at Source Fashion is a significant moment for us. As a globally respected trade show, it connects us with the right partners and provides a powerful platform to grow internationally. We are genuinely excited about what comes next.”

The catwalk will also feature a new collaboration between Henshall and Coco Beau London, a brand championing ethical transparency and sustainable innovation. The collection has been created using recycled materials and reflects a shared commitment to responsible fashion and accessible design.

Credits: Source Fashion

Jacquelyn Cole, CEO of Coco Beau London, said, “Partnering with Scott felt like a natural fit because he genuinely believes that fashion should not be an ivory tower, it is for all. This aligns perfectly with our mission to make ethically sourced, high-quality fashion accessible and impactful. Showcasing this collection at Source Fashion is a powerful opportunity to demonstrate that high-end style and ethical responsibility are inseparable. It’s not just about the aesthetic, but about driving meaningful change and supporting initiatives such as our work with the Sea Turtle Foundation.”

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said, “Bringing Scott Henshall to the Source Fashion catwalk as our headline designer creates a fantastic moment for the show. Scott’s involvement continues to build the calibre and relevance of our catwalk programme and reflects exactly what Source is about, connecting design, creativity and production in a way that is both purpose led and commercially relevant.

The catwalk is designed to inspire, but also to demonstrate what is possible when the right partnerships come together. By showcasing this collection alongside trend-led edits from our exhibitors, we are giving our community a clear, tangible view of how ideas can translate into product. It’s about bridging the gap between concept and creation showcasing what is possible today in responsible design and production. Purpose and profitable collections really can go hand in hand,.”

The Source Fashion catwalk will take place three times daily at its new home, Excel London, showcasing responsibly produced collections, trend-led designs and commercially relevant product from across the show floor. As the UK’s leading responsible sourcing show, Source Fashion continues to connect designers, brands and buyers with audited manufacturers from around the world, providing a platform for meaningful partnerships and new product development at scale.