ICONIC27: A brand inspired by legendary icons

Persons who shaped our cultural history because they inspired all of us. Our collections are based on the different identities and lifestyles of these Beautifully unique people.

By being truly authentic to themselves and expressing that by telling their story to the world through art, they have paved the way for others to do the same. They inspired us and still inspire us, even after death with their music, poems, art and other ways of expressing themselves: on stage or off stage.

ICONIC27, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

They have their own style, wearing amazing prints or outspoken looks, which inspires me for making my collection and prints. They don’t care about what other people think about them, something we all want and need deep inside. Like Kurt said: Come as you are.

It’s their personality, their way of communication, it’s the beauty of who they are inside which reflects on the outside. The mystery of their creative minds expressed through their way of living which became Iconic.

So it’s not only the music, it’s their genius thinking & way of expressing and their lifestyle: it’s everything about them that inspires me. It’s about what they feel, who they are and what they experienced and paying homage to that feeling in our present time. Our collections are dedicated to these icons, those icons who past away way too soon but have a timeless influence nonetheless.

Hi, I am Lily, creative director and designer for ICONIC27.

"Thank you for the tragedy, I need it for my art" ~ Kurt Cobain