IKKS unveils its summer 2025 ceremony wardrobe

Long or short, the dresses play on contrasts: subtle transparencies, delicate lace and touches of sequins. Our champagne top and midi skirt set, entirely embroidered with sequins, catches the light with every movement.

As for the suit, the season's star piece, it comes in a deep chocolate with a delicate sequined effect. Its wide, structured double breasted jacket and wide, sharply pleated trousers play on the codes of the men's wardrobe and turn the codes of ceremony on their head.

Credits: IKKS

A selection of white pieces designed for the big day... and so much more. Fluid dresses, impeccable tailoring and cuts to suit both ceremonies and more intimate occasions.

A bright, modern and adaptable wardrobe, designed to celebrate love in complete freedom.

For a silhouette that's both sophisticated and timeless, the white macramé lace dress is a must-have.

Its cut-outs emphasise the waist, while the V-neckline at the back adds a discreet touch of sensuality. A dress that combines refinement and modernity, perfect for a civil wedding.

Credits: IKKS

For men, the collection offers impeccable cuts and seasonal colours. From pastel shades such as powder pink, aqua green and light blue to timeless colours like navy, beige and black, each silhouette strikes the right balance between tradition and modernity.

The beige mottled cotton blazer, with its textured effect, is a refined summer alternative, especially when paired with the matching slim-fit chino. For a more daring approach, the rosewood suit jacket revisits tailoring with a romantic, contemporary twist. Lightweight fabrics and cuts to suit every occasion: a wardrobe designed to celebrate in style and relaxed style.

Credits: IKKS

Younger children are also playing the elegance game, without ever forgetting the pleasure of movement and fun.

There are two universes this season: timeless shades - white, beige, gold - for a refined, luminous style, and a pastel palette that breathes freshness and softness into the silhouettes. For girls, the pleated maxi dress is the perfect dress for special occasions. Its slightly metallic champagne fabric and flowing pleats catch the light with elegance. On the pastel side, the iridescent watergreen pleated dress, embellished with sequins and ruffles on the armholes, adds a magical touch to formal looks.