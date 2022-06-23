India Reynolds Celebrates The Launch Of Her First Recycled Swimwear Collection With Pour Moi

Reality Star, influencer and model, India Reynolds celebrates the launch of her first recycled swimwear collection in collaboration with Pour Moi. Get ready to make a statement this summer with fashion-forward swimwear. Made from recycled materials (including plastic bottles, waste yarn & fishing nets), India’s new swimwear collection includes long-lasting, timeless, and sustainable styles. Designed by the model herself, expect luxurious and flattering swimwear styles in luxe fabrics and body-loving features.

India says “I am so excited to be launching my latest collection with Pour Moi. I have had so much fun working with the brand over the years and my first swimwear collection is full of rich and beautiful colours, luxurious fabrics, and eye-catching details. I love that Pour Moi caters for all shapes and sizes as well as taking the impact that fashion has on the planet seriously. That is why the new swimwear collection is made from recycled fabrics. Not only will these styles help you look and feel fabulous, but you can also feel confident knowing that you are making a sustainable impact.”

There has never been a more important time to think about sustainability and ethical fashion. According to India, “One of my main reasons for being vegan is to help the environment, so being able to make changes in other areas is always important. I think we’d all like to shop more sustainably, so we’re making changes to make it easier for you to help the planet, we only have one, we need to be committed to looking after it.”

Be prepared to make a splash in India's new fashion forward swimwear collection. With lots of pieces to solve your swimwear dilemmas, from shaping bikini tops to hip-flattering briefs, all made from recycled materials, the inclusive collection caters for all sizes and celebrates all shapes. Sizes range from B to F cup, 32 up to a 38 back and sizes from 8 - 18.

India recalls, “My favourite has to be the India Chains Recycled Padded Bikini. It’s pool party perfect and I cannot wait to wear it!”

Collection highlights include:

The luxurious India Recycled High Waist High Leg bikini brief, designed exclusively for Pour Moi by the model herself. The style gives you excellent coverage and has been designed to smooth out the tummy and elongate your legs. You can tie the ties as tight or loose as you like, ensuring a flattering fit over your curves. An added bonus...it’s made from recycled materials, so you’re helping the environment just by wearing it. If you are looking for something to cover up more, the India Chains Recycled One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit, is a chic and stylish choice. Featuring a one shoulder strap with cut-out design at the waist. If that wasn't enough, the thin waist belt with chain detailing adds a flirty finish.

Step into summer wearing beautiful, recycled swimwear styles from India’s collection. Guaranteed to make you feel fabulous.

Official credit: India’s Recycled Swimwear Collection is available from 17th of June, exclusively online at www.pourmoi.co.uk

India Reynolds and Pour Moi, courtesy of the brand