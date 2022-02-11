INDOSOLE recycles old sneakers for their SS22 collection

Saving 1,5k tires a day and turning them into the sole of slippers, Indosole is not only becoming the pioneerof recycling but also reducing landfill waste on a big scale. With transparency, impact and universality ascore drivers, the B Corp is continuously reworking its production process and concept to become thegreenest and cleanest in the game.

Being passionate about bringing education to the masses, Indosole aims to make a shift from theevergreen talks into a more refreshing way. Indosole believes that with a fun approach the company isable to shape the shopping patterns of future generations for the better.

Staying true to the Indosole Ethos and the timeless ESSNTL collection, the conscious brand has tried waysto find new materials that can be used from waste. With the SS22 collection, Indosole is bringing eco tothe next level and experimenting with recycling sneakers. The result? Stylish flip flops and slippers with aniconic recycled sole in grey, red and orange.

Picture: Indosole, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The SS22 collection named LOST SOLE is coming to life using the SETT (Sole Engineered Tire Technology).By collecting previous sneaker collec tions from major footwear manufacturers and turning them intostylish slippers, Indosole prevents them from ending up in landfills and being burned.

"Indosole's staple has been our "recycled tire sole technology" featured on all our footwear. This year, we have salvaged a new and exciting material innovation called "The Lost Sole" which adds more color and personality to the brand. Using the same process in pulverizing our tires, we are now intercepting sneaker parts (From Major Footwear Brands) and getting them on the streets as a fresh pair of Indosole sandals. Look for our new sneaker sole flips and slides in Orange, Red, and White - Launching in Spring!," says Indosole founder Kyle Parson.

Picture: Indosole, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About the company

In 2004, founder Kyle Parson came into contact with billions of used car tires while travelling throughIndonesia. Car tires are a breeding ground for deadly diseases and have a major impact on ourenvironment. Indosole has found a better solution to this problem by recycling them and then using themas the basis for the outsole of all slippers. Indosole's mission is to inspire people to lead a more consciouslife at every step they take. Indosole has stretched its Balinese roots across more than 25 countriesworldwide including Europe. The SS22 collection LOST SOLE will be available from May 2022 in more than100 European stores including OMODA, SHUZ, NUD GALLERY, LOVE AFFAIR, BLOOM FASHION, as well asonline.