Indosole Takes Footwear to New Heights in Sustainability with SS23 Collections

Indosole is revolutionizing footwear in 2023 with its latest collaborations, new vibrant colors and taking responsibility for the environment to the next level. The sustainable footwear brand is built on three fundamental elements, including transparency, impact and universality which are reflected in its products and its newest collection.

This season, their ESSNTLS collection focuses on sustainability by using Sole Engineered Tire Technology (SETT) which produces zero-waste by-products, ensuring that every part of the rubber tire is condensed and molded into a sole. On the other hand, they want to support younger generations in shifting towards conscious consumption, shaping future shopping patterns. The brand also commits to becoming landfill guardians, tracking each step of the production process to be the greenest and cleanest. A great positive impact has also been made by reworking mass production. During peak production, one ton of waste material is saved every two weeks, making long-term relationships with distributors an excellent way to reduce landfill waste exponentially.

The popular Lost Sole collection comes back this season with more vibrancy and color than before. Like the other collection, it features SETT by collecting defective parts from major footwear manufacturers and turning them into stylish slippers. The end result is a grippy and durable sole made from sixty percent recycled sneakers. The Lost Sole 2.0 Collection features lime green, indigo blue and unique sole to strap color combinations.

Indosole's current products are powered by partnerships with two of Indonesia’s brightest young companies that have an immense positive impact, Pable and Hijack. The Pable series features hundred percent recycled cotton textile straps on slides, cross and flip flops models. Collaborating with Hijack has produced the "Adventurer" sandal, a hybrid of recycled tire and sneaker sole that is perfect for life and off the grid.

By saving waste materials and turning them into the soles of slippers, Indosole is not only becoming the pioneer of recycling but also reducing landfill waste on a larger scale. It is our mission to give the market a product that is not only earth-conscious, but one that our customers actually want to wear! Kyle Parsons, Founder of Indosole

Indosole is proud to be a B-Corp, earned for its environmental ownership and transparency passed along the supply chain. The label's commitment to sustainability, along with its unique designs and collaborations, make it a standout in the footwear industry. Follow the company's journey to a better world on social media and find Indosole's products in more than 25 countries worldwide and its three retail stores in Bali.