Inside Velvet By Graham & Spencer

It began in 1997 as an aspiration to create fashion forward tee shirts that embodied the laid-back luxe of LA style. Today it has evolved into full collections recognized for their meticulously crafted, clean elevated staples. Helmed by Creative Director Jenny Graham, the collections are created using only the finest fabrics and are manufactured primarily in the United States. Velvet by Graham & Spencer can be found in boutiques and premiere department stores nationwide and internationally.

1997: EST. 1997

Velvet by Graham & Spencer is not only dedicated to making the world a more beautiful place but a better one too. Since its inception, giving back has been a part of the company’s core mission. Each year Velvet by Graham & Spencer partners with charitable organizations and supports causes through the development of charity tees as well as product and monetary donations including: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, National MS Society, The Art of Elysium and YouthAIDS.

2004: VELVET MEN'S COLLECTION

Due to growing demand, Velvet by Graham & Spencer launched menswear in Spring 2004. Ranging from timeless tees to mid-weight knits, cashmere sweaters and outerwear, the collection is constantly evolving while staying true to our principle values: quality, construction, comfort.

Velvet By Graham & Spencer, courtesy of the brand

2013: LILY ALDRIDGE FOR VELVET

For Spring 2013, a design dream team occurred when Velvet teamed up with supermodel and style icon, Lily Aldridge. The collaboration was a natural progression for a long-term love affair that began back in 2004 when Lily became the face and body of Velvet by Graham & Spencer. The Lily Aldridge for Velvet collection debuted with a 14 piece limited edition capsule collection designed to knock your sartorial socks off. Due to its runaway retail success and a public clamoring for more, a second collection hit the shelves for Spring 14.

Velvet By Graham & Spencer, courtesy of the brand

2014: INTRODUCING DENIM

Before launching Velvet Denim in the Fall of 2014, the design team spent many months focusing on fabric and fit to create just the right collection. The results are styles that perfectly reflect the brand's casual luxe aesthetic. Taking full advantage of LA's status as jean capital of the world, Velvet Denim uses the best wash-houses, the best dye-houses and the best pattern-makers to create the perfect pair of jeans.

2015: RETAIL EXPANSION

In 2013, Velvet by Graham & Spencer opened its first retail stores in the LA enclaves of Brentwood and on Abbot Kinney in Venice. Designed to showcase an edited selection from our collections, as well as a curated mix of accessories from brands we admire, each space epitomizes the understated luxury and aesthetic that is Velvet by Graham & Spencer. 2015 saw openings in the Hamptons, an east coast flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, and the first international location on St. Christopher’s Place in London’s storied West End. 2016 saw more bi-coastal offerings with Lido Village in Newport CA and stylish Nolita in Lower Manhattan.

PRESENT DAY

Our design benchmarks are the same today as they were in the beginning—something special, timeless and always with our luxe, laid back ethos. Staying true to our roots shows in everything we do and we’re always growing. In 2020, we launched Velvet by Jenny Graham, a collection of organic cotton separates, as well as Jenny Graham Home, a line of wares for the kitchen and beyond. We are hugely proud of the fact that we still produce the majority of our collections in America, often in our Los Angeles headquarters. Velvet by Graham and Spencer can be found in exclusive boutiques, department stores and ecommerce sites nationally and internationally.

Velvet By Graham & Spencer, courtesy of the brand

MADE IN LOS ANGELES

LA born-and-raised, it only makes sense that we manufacture the Velvet by Graham & Spencer collection of tees right here in the City of Angels. We place a premium on finding the finest materials available and we highly value the top quality workmanship that can only be found here in small LA production facilities. The results are the timeless, long-lasting basics that you’ve come to expect from Velvet by Graham & Spencer. Above all else, it’s important we’re producing our tees in a fair, safe environment; look out for the MADE IN USA tags on our tees, that’s our calling card that they are made here with love.