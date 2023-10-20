Insights into Fashion Jobs: What it’s like to work as a Sales Consultant for Benetton

As one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, Benetton offers many opportunities to get a start in the fashion industry and to grow. A stepping stone into the fashion industry that is often chosen is the role of a Sales Consultant. And at Benetton this position is much more than meets the eye.

Becoming a multifunctional expert

Sales Consultants at Benetton are not only experts in exceeding customer service but also get to dive deep into retail budgets such as for stocks and stores

Beyond that, Sales Consultants take care of the visual store standards, by knowing current fashion trends and understanding the product ranges the store offers. The goal is to create an environment where customers feel welcomed and find what they need easily.

It is also important to stay in close contact with Store Management and security to make sure that no internal problems persist that could lead to stock losses.

A stepping stone to become a Fashion Insider

Benetton has preserved its identity made up of style, color, authentic fashion and quality at affordable prices over the decades. Working here as a Sales Consultant offers security and the opportunity to grow within the company. With first-hand experience how the store is set-up and how the finances work it is easy to become a Senior Sales Consultant or Deputy Brand Manager and might even rise up to Chief Financial Officer.

Today the Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets in the world and a far reaching network. A group that responsibly plans for the future and lives in the present, and which always takes the environment, and societal transformation in consideration.