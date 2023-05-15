Inspired by watersports: 3 styles rooted in nautics

Fashion is constantly reinvented, taking inspiration from every imaginable area - sometimes even fashion itself. With the popularity of athletic and casual styles in recent years, the lines between sportswear and our daily wardrobes fusion more and more. Functionality and practicality are growing more and more popular and are given increased attention next to style and aesthetics.

Sailing has always been a sport tied to a distinctive style, from classic maritime looks with striped shirts and deck shoes, to more functional approaches with softshell jackets and water-resistant fabrics to the laid-back and convenient style of surfers - apparel rooted in nautics have long become a staple in daily wardrobes. Read on to discover three types of styles and their materials that have made it from the seas to the land!

Image: North Sails, courtesy of the brand

The Preppy Sailor

The cool and crisp aesthetic of recreational sailing has long become a style for itself. Many wardrobe staples have been influenced by this theme, bringing an air of freshness and sophistication to everyday fashion. Striped shirts, deck shoes and polo necks are just some of the pieces that have found their way from yachts to city streets. Brands like North Sails have incorporated these elements into their collections, offering versatile pieces that are both suitable for the winds and weathers of sailing as well as urban style. But the preppy touch is not just in the designs: materials like cotton, linen and leather deliver a certain old-school and classic touch while being durable and functional at the same time.

Image: Gaastra, courtesy of the brand

The Functional Adventurer

While recreational sailing plays with classic staples and natural materials, apparel for competitive sailing is a category of its own. Designed for extreme conditions and maximum agility, these pieces feature the most innovative textile technologies. Protection from rain, sea spray and wind is the number one concern when it comes to watersports, but the fabric of choices must remain fast-drying, flexible, insulating and sturdy at the same time. Preferred fabrics are nylon, elastane and polyester, improved to their highest-performance with special finishings and coatings, resulting in softshell and fleece jackets or multifunctional layering pieces. The pieces feature design choices that make life on board easier: adjustable hems, achieved with velcro or elastics, hoods that can be rolled and stowed in the collar and outer pockets with waterproof zippers.

Drawing inspiration from sailing gear, everyday clothing has seen an influx of functionality that makes life easier on land as well. Another style feature taken from competitive sailing, is using colourful fonts and slogans to bestow pieces with a feeling of sportsmanship and team spirit. Labels like Gaastra transferred these styles from the sportive setting of regattas to apparel that serves the urban man or woman just as much - their Ocean-tested/ Land-certified concept ensures their pieces do not just withstand the conditions of sailing but sport a certain style as well.

Image: Mistral, courtesy of the brand

The Easy-Going Surfer Type

It is not just sailing that has an influence on fashion - surfing is considered one of the most popular water sports and its style has gained global recognition over the years. Just like its community, the style that comes with surfing features casual pieces with a laid-back approach, prioritising comfort and convenience.

One of the most distinctive pieces stemming from the surfer’s style is the poncho - originally designed to make it easier to travel to the beach, to change and to dry off after a session, this piece has become a popular alternative to ordinary beach towels. But also rubber sandals and shoes, swimwear, board shorts and wet shirts make the list of surfing-inspired apparel that have found their way into daily wardrobes, embodying the carefree spirit of surfing and the connection to the water at all times. Often made from easy-to-care-for material such as brushed cotton or fast-drying polyester fabric, these pieces are made for the transition between beach and city streets. As such, Mistrals collections are not only influenced by the surfing lifestyle, they are built on it. As a brand that focused on watersports gear and apparel, the brand offers promising solutions for those looking for comfort and convenience no matter if they are in or out the water.