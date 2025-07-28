Intersport & Adidas collaborate to celebrate women’s football

INTERSPORT, a global leader in sporting goods retail, has collaborated with iconic sportswear brand adidas to celebrate the different ways in which sport enthusiasts ‘Make Football Their Game’.

The social campaign is based around a series of films demonstrating the unique, diverse and inspiring stories of six different players from Germany, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Slovenia and Switzerland. These films show how each player developed their love of the game, the key moments on their respective journeys and what motivates them today.

These include Katarina Kovijanic from Sweden and the integral role her family have had in forging her path and her commitment to her team and her goals, and Switzerland’s Meret Wälti, who finds her passion from the positive power and connectivity football provides to society, acting as a cultural language we can all understand and enjoy. Further themes range from the privilege of playing under pressure felt by German goalkeeper Celia Steinert, to how the streets of Spain enabled Rachele Sartirani to find and express her love for the game, and Ionna Chamalidou discovering football in Greece as an outlet to be creative, express herself, learn and grow. Meanwhile, for Katja Turk, football has inspired her to pass on her experience in Slovenia to younger generations as a coach as well as a player, creating an environment for them to be confident and thrive.

"As shown by the great excitement in Switzerland this summer, women’s football continues to grow and inspire. We are therefore proud to celebrate enthusiasts ‘Making Football Their Game'," said Eliane Ruch, Category Manager Athletics for INTERSPORT Switzerland. "By focusing on the stories of six different players from six countries - Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia, Greece and Germany - this campaign demonstrates not only the passion and community that football provides, but how our unique stories and experiences define our love of the sport.

The campaign has been released across the six INTERSPORT European markets from which the players are from. And, thanks to INTERSPORT’s long-term partner adidas, the official supplier partner of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025TM, each of the six players will be united at the final in Basel on Sunday 27th July.

The launch represents another milestone in INTERSPORT’s ongoing ‘Make It Your Game’ initiative. This is designed to motivate people to pursue their sporting passions, irrespective of their background and experience and whatever their goal (or ‘game’) may be, as well as to show sport’s capacity to individually inspire and collectively connect people.

The campaign is the latest investment from INTERSPORT and adidas into football. Enhancing its position as a multi-category leader, for INTERSPORT this includes opening a first football specialist store in Athens – with more in Europe to open soon – as well as partnering with the world’s most popular e-game, EA SPORTS FC™ 25, to ensure strong in-game brand presence. Furthermore, the brand continues to run its community INTERSPORT Football Experience initiative, a pop-up event designed to give grassroots players an unforgettable experience and an opportunity to try out new products, whilst immersing themselves in their passion for football. These have been executed in collaboration with clubs such Hamburger SV, Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam.