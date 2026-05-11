Intersport launches 2026 global brand campaign celebrating the common ground of sport

INTERSPORT, a global leader in sporting goods retail, is launching its new global brand campaign under the message: “Your Passion. Your Place. Make It Your Game.”

The campaign celebrates the unifying power of sport and reinforces INTERSPORT as the common ground connecting people across cultures, communities and performance levels whether it’s a young player practising in the garden, a street baller finding their rhythm, a run club meeting after work, or a professional athlete performing on the world stage - INTERSPORT is where their passion finds its place.

Four global athletes telling one connected story

The campaign is anchored by a dynamic group of athletes whose personalities and playing styles represent the many faces of passion in sport. Their stories echo those of everyday athletes each with their own journey, passion and routine, reminding us that regardless of level, we all share the same love of sport. Each athlete brings their own personality and passion to the game just like the countless everyday players who train, compete and express themselves in their own way.

The athletes featured in the campaign, namely Joshua Kimmich, Frenkie De Jong, Bradley Barcola and Sandy Baltimore, appear thanks to the support of INTERSPORT’s key brand partners - including Nike, adidas and PUMA - who provided access to their players. The campaign also showcases footwear, apparel and equipment from leading brands stocked at INTERSPORT such as ASICS, Brooks, Under Armour, New Balance and our own private label brand, energetics.

“I love how sport lets everyone express themselves in their own way, from street players to pros. That energy is exactly what this campaign celebrates”, said adidas player, Bradley Barcola.

The campaign brings together Running, Sportstyle and Football within a single multicategory storytelling platform. Running content showcases the latest footwear and apparel designed to inspire people at every level, while football influences shape the emotional tone throughout the season.

Alongside this, Sportstyle highlights the cultural side of sport - how it influences everyday life, creativity and self-expression - while Football and broader multicategory storytelling connect committed football players, passionate followers and families who enjoy the game in their own ways.

This integrated approach reinforces INTERSPORT’s role as one of the world’s most accessible, community rooted sports retailers connecting people to sport wherever and however they choose to play.

Reflecting the shared passion that unites players at every level, PUMA’s Sandy Baltimore added “What I love about football is that it belongs to everyone - kids, fans, gamers, players. Seeing that passion reflected in this campaign is really inspiring.” The campaign will be rolled out across television, digital platforms, social media, ecommerce, in‑store environments, radio and out-of-home advertising.

Each touchpoint brings to life INTERSPORT’s ‘Heart of Sport’ positioning by focusing on real stories, real people and the emotional connection that sport creates.

"Our featured athletes, from global football stars to grassroots players and everyday runners, prove that passion is sport’s true common ground. Through this campaign, we reaffirm that INTERSPORT is where that passion finds its place and comes to life, for everyone, everywhere", says Andy Hogg, General Manager, Brand & Marketing, INTERSPORT International.

The new campaign strengthens INTERSPORT’s long-term ambition to further deepen connections with sports communities worldwide, enhancing omnichannel impact and reinforcing INTERSPORT’s role as the world’s leading multicategory sports specialist.

This summer, INTERSPORT will also activate immersive consumer experiences across key European cities. Dedicated INTERSPORT Clubhouses designed as spaces for fans, families and communities to come together will open in Paris and Berlin, offering product showcases, athlete moments, and community events.