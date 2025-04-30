Intersport launches global brand campaign to inspire consumers to pursue their sporting passions

INTERSPORT, a global leader in sporting goods retail, has launched the newest iteration of its successful global consumer brand campaign, ‘MAKE IT YOUR GAME’.

The campaign is designed to inspire people to pursue their sporting passions, irrespective of their background and experience and whatever their goal (or ‘game’) may be. It is focused on demonstrating the diversity of sport and its ability to individually inspire and collectively connect people.

By encompassing a range of sports categories – from running, outdoor and sportstyle to football, basketball, swimming and tennis – the campaign aims to strengthen INTERSPORT’s position as both the go-to multi-category sports expert and the global leader in local sports.

“The concept of ‘MAKE IT YOUR GAME’ perfectly encompasses INTERSPORT’s DNA and mission, so it is very exciting for us to launch this newest installment of the campaign, which sets a new identity for our brand across multiple customer touchpoints”, said Andy Hogg, General Manager, Brand and Marketing at INTERSPORT International Corporation GmbH. “We want to empower individuals to embrace their own way of staying active and find their personal connection to sport through INTERSPORT.”

The campaign features a mix of sports enthusiasts, from a grassroots running club to global football icon Thomas Müller. Depending on the market, consumers can expect to see the campaign on television, digital, in-store, ecommerce, radio and out-of-home (OOH) advertising that is all designed to be more emotionally resonant and story-driven, enhancing INTERSPORT’s core ‘Heart of Sport’ brand positioning. Furthermore, the creative concept is based on key consumer insights gathered by INTERSPORT, whilst the campaign’s main messages are set to be underlined at various points through the coming spring and summer season via different INTERSPORT category focused launches.

The ‘MAKE IT YOUR GAME’ campaign is part of INTERSPORT’s “GROW TOGETHER FASTER” strategy, which aims to accelerate growth and enhance engagement with sports enthusiasts through innovative business models, campaigns and omnichannel excellence. This strategy has included partnering last year with EA SPORTS FC™ 25 and most recently becoming the Official Partner of the IHF Men’s World Handball Championship 2025.

About INTERSPORT

Founded in 1968, with a turnover of EUR 14billion in 2024 and 5,464 specialist stores across 42 countries, the INTERSPORT Group is among the world’s leading sporting goods retailers. Strong global partnerships with renowned sports brands, paired with a locally driven and community-connected retail network, ensure that INTERSPORT consistently delivers the best of sport to everyone.

As a multi-category and multi-brand specialist, INTERSPORT is committed to connecting everyone to the benefits of sport, health, and well-being, ensuring that everyone can enjoy and benefit from the joys of sport. INTERSPORT helps consumers find the support they need, whether it be equipment, expert advice, or connections to their local sporting community.