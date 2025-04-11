Interview with #DAMUR founder Damur Huang: Nurturing Fashion Talent Through Internships

Damur Huang, a Taiwanese designer, is the creative force behind #DAMUR. Growing up in Taipei, he developed a passion for fashion, leading him to study textiles and clothing at Fu Jen Catholic University. He further honed his skills at the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts and La Cambre-Mode[s] in Brussels. Before launching his own label, Damur gained experience working with renowned brands like Alexander McQueen and Tim Van Steenbergen. In 2015, he established #DAMUR in Berlin, where his studio is located in the Kreuzberg district, participating in all stages of production from digital design to final adjustments. ​

FashionUnited asked him about his experience of working together on finding interns for the brand.

Credits: @iheartberlin

FashionUnited: Can you tell us about the early days of building your brand?

Damur Huang: Building a fashion brand has never been a one-person job—I realized that from the very beginning. Whether it was working with in-house teams or external partners, collaboration has always been essential.

FashionUnited: Where did it all begin for #DAMUR?

Damur Huang: I still vividly remember starting #DAMUR from my apartment in Mitte, Berlin (10115). It was a humble beginning, but full of energy and vision. Then, in 2017, I had the opportunity to move into our current atelier and office space in Kreuzberg (10999). That move was a big step forward.

FashionUnited: Is that when you started working with FashionUnited?

Damur Huang: Yes, around that time I began using FashionUnited’s services to help expand our team. It’s been a challenging but enjoyable journey—balancing the business side of things with creativity, while also mentoring the younger generation as they enter this demanding industry.

FashionUnited: What role has FashionUnited played in your internship program?

Damur Huang: FashionUnited has been a huge support. Year after year, with their help, we’ve nurtured exceptionally talented young professionals through our internship program. As our company grew, we were able to offer better working conditions and terms for both interns and employees.

FashionUnited: How has your internship program evolved over time?

Damur Huang: Since 2023, we’ve refined the program to focus on mandatory internships and Erasmus students. It’s helped us ensure a more structured and valuable experience for both sides.

FashionUnited: That sounds like a big operation now—how many interns do you typically bring in?

Damur Huang: We welcome over 30 promising talents each year into the #DAMUR team. Some of them have already gone on to become rising stars in the fashion world, which is incredibly rewarding to see.

FashionUnited: What does sustainability mean to you in the context of running a fashion label?

Damur Huang: To me, sustainability isn’t just about materials or production methods—it’s also about nurturing human talent and sharing knowledge. That’s a core value at #DAMUR.

FashionUnited: As you approach your 10-year anniversary, any reflections or shoutouts?

Damur Huang: Absolutely. I want to thank FashionUnited for their continuous support. Your platform has played such an important role in helping us create a healthier, more empowering work environment in this industry. I’m truly looking forward to continuing this journey together.

ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2015, #DAMUR is a Berlin-based high-end streetwear label that merges the vibrant energy of Asian pop culture with Berlin's experimental spirit. Designed for the bold and fearless, the brand encourages self-expression beyond societal norms, symbolized by its hashtag logo. #DAMUR is committed to sustainability, creating innovative pieces from deadstock premium fabrics under ethical working conditions. The brand's style is characterized by colorful, edgy, and provocative designs, featuring oversized constructions, asymmetrical looks, and deconstructed elements that transcend gender categories. Upcycled denim and strategic cutouts are prominent in their collections, promoting a transparent expression of individuality. ​

