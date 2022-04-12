Introducing a stand out print for Spring Summer 2022; Tropical Jungle

A vibrant print from our Wish You Were Here collection, Tropical Jungle transports you to the Amazon rainforest amongst the verdant foliage and tropical blooms. Inspired by photographs and botanical illustrations of the fascinating flora, the structural shapes in banana leaves, palm fronds and exotic flowers like the heliconia are represented with bold brushstrokes in lush greens and hints of bright primary hues.

Our fourth drop sees us travel up through the swaying palms of Central America with our Palm Pineapple and Havana Streets print. Fresh and full of energy and vibrancy, conjuring up the sun baked street life of Cuba’s capital.

Emily & Fin, SS22, courtesy of the brand

From there, we travel further north into the USA with our Road Tripping print and the retro Santa Barbara print inspiring California dreaming.

Emily & Fin, SS22, courtesy of the brand

Bold yet wearable, our Rainbow Stripe is yarn dyed. Using a process which has been used around the world for thousands of years, the yarn itself is dyed before being woven so the colour is integral to the fabric.