Introducing Footwear Brand Superga: An Enduring Testament to Italian Design, Sport and Community

Steeped in the heart of Torino since 1911, Superga was born from the innovativeness of founder Walter Martiny and his newly discovered vulcanization technology, introduced by Charles Goodyear. The Walter Martiny Rubber Industry, named 'Superga' due to its proximity to the iconic Basilica, began its journey by producing waterproof rubber boots, addressing the pressing needs of those working in marshlands and rice fields.

In 1925, Superga leapt onto the sports scene thanks to a brilliant stroke of domestic inspiration. Martiny, addressing his tennis-loving wife's need for sturdy footwear, fashioned one of the first sports shoes with a vulcanized rubber sole, outshining the conventional canvas shoes with rope soles of the time. The result? The revered 2750 model, characterized by its distinctive "orange peel" sole – an indelible feature carried forward to this day.

Credits: Superga

As the label's legacy grew, so did its workforce. By the early 1960s, amidst Italy's economic boom, 1,380 workers buzzed within the Turin factory, the majority being women. Superga began branching out, its logo featuring a distinctive "swallow tail", marking various sports shoes within its expanding line.

The Superga brand solidified its presence globally when BasicNet acquired it in 2007. Throughout its evolution, the humble white canvas of the brand has acted as a creative springboard for dozens of artists and designers.

Today, the brand isn't just about shoes; it's a lifestyle, a community. The Superga Clubhouse, a gathering place for the like-minded, reinforces the importance of camaraderie and shared experiences. This brand stands testament to its timeless appeal, forever celebrating the Italian spirit.

Credits: Superga

Whether on the sports field or over an aperitivo with friends, stepping into Superga means stepping into an icon. It's about comfort, style, and most importantly, being true to oneself. As "one of the 50 objects that made Italy", Superga stands proudly as the people's shoe, welcoming all to be part of its ever-evolving story.