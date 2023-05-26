Introducing Gallia: The Brand That Brings Italian Artisan Tradition to The Future

An Italian history that sinks its roots into the best handicraft tradition and has been reliving the ancient art of shirt manufacturing since 1958. It is a long history full of sartorial passion and experience with which the Venetian company celebrates its high quality and prestige creations success’, always faithful to the exclusive Made in Italy’s image.

Gallia is a company with more than sixty years history which represents an extraordinary union of tradition and future, artisan taste for details and fashion trend studies to keep up with the times.

The Artisan Craft of Italy

An artisan care in the manufacturing, that is carefully controlled in each production step, from fabrics’ choice to the creation of styles, up to the flawless stitching. Gallia is a company with more than sixty years of history which represents an extraordinary union of tradition and future, artisan taste for details and fashion trend studies to keep up with the times.

A versatile creativity that follows the continuous research for a new product. The Italian shirt is significant: it is redesigned by the skillful hands of our model creators through quality criteria, stylistic images and artisan’s accuracy. An art addressed to the careful consumer who appreciates the real value of Made in Italy.

Culture of Sustainability

Corporate sustainability is not just a concept for its own sake, but it is a real corporate’s culture. Gallia has always pursued environmental awareness and sustainable thinking by maintaining them in all aspects: innovative materials, production plants, transport routes, customer relationships and much more. The entire production of Gallia shirts is internal or entrusted to local partners distributed in the Veneto region, thus maintaining a short supply chain. This makes it possible to reduce transport and maintain long-term relationships with producers and suppliers. In addition, the company knows and applies the international standards of Corporate Social Accountability grounded on a management systems approach to social performance and emphasizing continual improvement.

Picture: Gallia, courtesy of the brand

Quality Products

An exclusive image resulting from tireless stylistic creativity, which involves the use of prestigious fabrics and patented packaging, to guarantee a refined and classy product. The wide range of spring summer and fall winter collections is made up of shirts in various fabrics from the purest cotton, to gabardines, silks, up to more technical products such as non-iron or specific materials for the needs of the modern metropolis that commit us to whole days away from home facing sudden climatic changes, rain, cold and continuous stress.