Introducing Great Plains: Celebrating comfort, quality and kinder style

British fashion brand Great Plains has earned its place as the go-to destination for elegant and understated wardrobe staples for the modern woman.

Since its launch, London-based brand, Great Plains, has set out to create effortless collections with premium quality, comfort and unique style at the heart of its brand values.

With a plethora of feminine separates, elevated basics, responsible essentials and effortless printed dresses, Great Plains strives to create a capsule wardrobe for the modern woman, who loves to experiment with fashion trends - but is not dictated by them. The brand adapts to current trends whilst retaining its effortless appeal of timeless styles.

Season after season, Great Plains’ collections have been designed with wearability in mind. The brand wants their customer to get as much wear as possible for every piece. Their design teams have carefully considered how each collection can be styled together or separately, whilst keeping in mind texture, colour and print to create looks that will outlast the season and beyond.

For Autumn Winter, think classic wardrobe pieces like premium tailored outerwear, soft-touch knitwear and flattering occasion dresses adorned with unique prints. Then looking ahead at Spring Summer, think loose day dresses and floaty florals in nectarine and blue wave hues for the warmer days. With its focus on texture, cuts and subtle eye-catching detailing, Great Plains ensures its collections become favourites season after season.

In 2021, Great Plains launched its Kinder Style initiative. Kinder Style is Great Plains’ brand promise and commitment to protecting the planet through fostering positive change and living more thoughtfully. With the aim to lower their environmental impact and to reduce waste, Great Plains strives to replace conventional materials with more responsible fabrics across their collections, season after season, including organic, recycled and certified fabrics.

As a part of their Kinder Style journey and with the aim of reducing waste during the production process, Great Plains continues to come up with creative ways to reuse their fabrics. Every season they now create hair scrunchie accessories using offcut fabrics of their much-loved Great Plains prints.

In January 2022, Great Plains will be launching their first wellness activewear collection, Great Plains Sport. This exciting new collection is crafted from 100% responsible materials with the aim to be kind to you, through comfort and flexibility, as well as kind to the world, through careful consideration and design. Be kinder with your style together with Great Plains.

Background

Launched in 1989, Great Plains is a British fashion brand, based in Camden, London. Great Plains is available through its website and many boutiques around the UK as well as retailer stores such as John Lewis and House Of Fraser.