Introducing Lavish Alice

Lavish Alice is a contemporary label moving at the speed of the high-street whilst maintaining luxurious quality and craftsmanship. Creating ready-to-wear from a new perspective, Lavish Alice offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge. Minimal Extravagance; Lavish Alice is an international, contemporary womenswear label loved by A-List superstars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Jessica Biel, Eva Longoria, Olivia Munn and Nicole Richie. All of the Fifth Harmony bandmates wore head-to-toe Lavish Alice pieces to the Teen Choice Awards 2017.

The in-house design team prides itself on possessing a thorough understanding of composition, form and fit. They know that clothes serve a purpose and must be functional, but also that how a garment makes the wearer feel is pivotal: how the body moves in clothes and how they feel to the touch.

Applying couture-inspired design techniques, the design team's attention to detail is second to none, resulting in luxury, finely crafted pieces that showcase these artisan skills. Effortless, timeless, investment pieces to treasure; throwaway fashion this is not.

Picture: Lavish Alice, courtesy of the brand