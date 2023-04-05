Introducing Merrell’s MTL Skyfire 2: their lightest and fastest trail shoe ever created

The latest graduate from the Merrell Test Lab, the Merrell MTL Skyfire 2, has been unleashed. Emerging from their product advancement incubator, all MTL shoes are rigorously tested and validated by Merrell athletes to meet the highest bar for elite performance capabilities. At just 198g, the MTL Skyfire 2 is the lightest and fastest elite trail running shoe Merrell has ever made. Featuring a Dual-Density FloatPro™ Midsole, with a FlexPlate for improved stability and protection, this is a first-of-its-kind shoe in the trail running market built to allow you to blaze across the trails. The plate sits between two layers of FloatPro™ Foam, Merrell’s most responsive midsole foam for underfoot comfort, while the engineered mesh and TPU upper breathes to keep your feet cool. On the sole, the custom crafted Vibram® MegaGrip® outsole, with 5mm lugs, minimizes weight while maximizing traction.

Jon Sanregret, Global Product Line Manager for Merrell Trail Running believes the Skyfire 2 is an exciting addition to Merrell’s range that will help propel your times to new heights:

The MTL Skyfire 2 is the lightest plated trail running shoe on the market and its innovation comes in the form of extreme use capability. Like a track spike for the mountain, it has a unique blend of traction, under-foot protection and agility that lends itself perfectly to vertical mountain race environments and athletes looking to achieve their personal best. All in all, Merrell has spent more than 6,000 hours in ideation, creation, and athlete product testing during the development of the MTL Skyfire 2. In its various forms, Merrell has worked on this model for more than four years including previous prototypes. For quick dry capability we selected a single layer of engineered mesh for the upper with reinforced zones in the mesh for durability and breathability. In our independent lab research, we learned the MTL Skyfire 2 retained less water than leading trail shoes after being fully submerged, and that after 24 hours the shoes were 98% fully dry Jon Sanregret, Global Product Line Manager for Merrell Trail Running

Picture: Merrell, courtesy of the brand

As part of the athlete product testing, the shoe was put through its paces by Merrell global athletes Ragna Debats (Spain), Lina and Sanna El Kott (Sweden), Reid Burrows (Canada), and more. The shoe has already received plaudits including being crowned with an ISPO Award.

In addition to the shoes’ impressive tech, the vegan-friendly trail runner also boasts 100% recycled laces, 100% recycled mesh footbed cover and is Cleansport NXTTM treated for natural odor control.

Further technical details are as follows:

Stack Height: 25-19mm

Drop: 6mm

Lug: 5mm

Men’s half pair weight: 0lbs-7oz, 198g

Women’s half pair weight: 0lbs-7oz, 198g

RRP: £170

The MTL Skyfire 2 was built for elite athletes to blaze up mountain trails. Now it’s your turn.

