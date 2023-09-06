Introducing Merrell’s New It Girl Trainer: Agility Peak 5

Global performance outdoor brand Merrell announces the official launch of their latest trail running shoe - the Agility Peak 5. If you're into trail running, taking a hike, or exploring the city by foot then look no further! This award winning trail shoe ticks all the boxes!

The Trail Running Shoe That Helps You Reach Peak Performance on the Toughest Terrain

Built by experts and tested and proven by athletes, the new Agility Peak 5, which is also available in a waterproof GORE-TEX version, is designed for runners looking for a maximum cushion experience without sacrificing traction and connection to the trail.

This has been achieved through a combination of a Vibram MegaGrip outsole, an improved lug design, 50mm of FloatPro Foam underfoot, and FLEXconnect dual-directional flex-grooves in the midsole for enhanced ground connection. The new Vibram traction lug technology is found on the trailing and leading edges of specific lugs across the outsole for superior grip whilst ascending and increased braking on the downhills.

Credits: Merrell

Importantly, this increased cushioning and improved technology does not come at the cost of weight, with the Agility Peak 5 coming in at just 285g, 5 grams less than its predecessor the Agility Peak 4.

Merrell has also adopted a new lug design delivering 360-degree grip for confidence over the ever-changing terrain. Unlike in its predecessor, the lugs are now staggered, reducing the sensation of “tearing” at the terrain to deliver a more planted foot placement.

Credits: Merrell

Jon Sanregret, Global Product Line Manager for Merrell Trail Running, believes that ISPO-award-winning Agility Peak 5 could be a game changer for trail runners who have previously felt the need to compromise on connection to the trail and cushioning underfoot:

“The Agility Peak 5 is an exciting edition to this relatively young line in the Merrell range. Historically, runners have had to choose between connection and cushioning when it comes to trail running shoes; however, with the new Agility Peak 5, they have a shoe that has a strong offering in both departments.

“Whether runners want to use it as a training shoe or a race day shoe, the Agility Peak 5 is your new go-to option”

Vegan and Recycled Materials

In addition, its strong technical credentials, the Agility Peak 5 is also vegan friendly and heavily features recycled materials including 100% recycled mesh lining, webbing, and laces, as well as 50% recycled EVA foam footbed.

The shoe is available to order from our website at an RRP of £140 (non-GORE-TEX version) and £170 (GORE-TEX version) respectively.