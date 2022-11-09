Introducing Mochi’s latest drop the ‘Falling for You’ collection. The items that make up this collection have been created by the deeply felt respect we have for quality and artistry, making it our most intensively created drop yet. Each piece will only be produced in limited quantities, with the finest materials and craftsmanship our Mochi makers have to offer. Exclusively curated just for you. The pieces in this collection will only be produced in limited quantities, with the finest materials and craftsmanship our Mochi makers have to offer.

Mochi created a selection of 9 unique pieces, filled with beautiful designs such as: a classic oversized trench coat silhouette with detachable faux fur collar and cuffs, a utility style jacket which you can wear as a suit with the matching cargo pants both made of luxurious plant-based suede from Italy, a relaxed style jogger featuring tie-dye coloring and much more pieces to discover. Here to keep you warm during the colder seasons.

"This collection has been envisioned and brought to life through my deep love of my new home, the city of Amsterdam. Like Amsterdam, this collection is a patchwork of cultures, identities, and personalities. Our aim was to honor the diversity and uniqueness of the city and celebrate each person that encapsulates life in Amsterdam." – Ayah Tabari, founder and creative director Mochi.

Mochi, FW23

About Mochi

Mochi is a young contemporary brand that is devoted to being the most responsible version of itself. To wear Mochi now is to wear a story that lasts longer than a season. The pieces are an expression and statement for love of colour and embroidery, a love that is impassioned and rooted in the core of the Mochi design ethos. Mochi is committed to set a new course: from fast to slow. By developing pieces that you can enjoy for a long time. Everything that is done at Mochi fits within the framework of circular fashion and upcycling which is strived for in three principles: reduce, reuse and recycle. By focusing on this, Mochi contributes to more conscious consumption and reducing the impact of fashion on our planet.

About Ayah

“My dream for the future is just slowing down the pace of consumption. Fast fashion stresses me out.” - Ayah Tabari.

The fun-loving spirit of Mochi is embodied in Founder and Designer, Ayah Tabari. Originally from Palestine, raised between Amman and Riyadh before studying in London and eventually settling in Dubai and Amsterdam. It was being exposed to such a mix of cultures that first fueled Ayah’s drive for artistic expression, prints and signature exuberant stylings. She developed a gift for unique finds and inevitably creating aesthetic designs, which led her to launch her eponymous label in 2013 as a point of difference. For Ayah, colour had forever been a joyful source of inspiration and with each collection - she successfully carved a unique position on both the local and international stage. Her magnetism and cheerfulness are embedded into every piece.