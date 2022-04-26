Introducing Oliver Spencer x Niwaki

Oliver Spencer is pleased to announce a new and exclusive collaboration with Niwaki, the gardening tool and accessories brand founded by husband and wife team Jake and Keiko. Borne out of a shared passion for elegant functional design and a love of unique materials, the collection comprises outerwear, trousers, shirts and accessories, all designed with functionality and utility at the forefront of the process.

Whether you’re in possession of green fingers or simply enjoy beautifully made utility wear of the highest fabrication standards, this collaboration is the perfect manifestation of both brands’ ethos.

“Niwaki is one of those rare brands born out of one man’s immutable passion, or in this case two passions, gardening and design. Jake manufactures tools as if they were objets d’art, which is so inspiring. This collaboration felt so natural to me, and I’m really happy with the result - whether you’re a garden guru or a menswear enthusiast, I think you’ll find something to love in this capsule.” Oliver Spencer

Oliver Spencer x Niwaki, courtesy of the brand

The collection’s elements take their names from horticultural references. Featuring an indigo-dyed zip front chore jacket with multiple patch pockets specifically designed to hold Niwaki tools; navy and tobacco tone judo trousers with zipped side pockets and reinforced knee patches; multi-pocket zip- front vest; and indigo-dyed grandad collar smock shirt, each constructed from organic cotton drill chosen for its hard-wearing functionality. The indigo-dyed elements of the collaboration take inspiration from the modern Japanese obsession for luxury selvedge denim.

Accessories include a traditional brimmed field hat with a drawstring fastening and a small collection of neckerchiefs. All of the outerwear is made right here in England, the trousers and shirts have been constructed in Portugal, while the neckerchiefs were produced in Italy.

Whether you're green-fingered or just love the outdoorsy workwear vibe, there's so much to love in this collaboration.

Oliver Spencer x Niwaki, courtesy of the brand