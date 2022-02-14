Introducing Roosevelt & Co.

"Born from a love of classic movies, the rich smell of leather, and the flavor of a fine bourbon, Roosevelt & Co. is founded upon the principle that some things in life are worth savoring."

Picture: Roosevelt & Co., courtesy of the brand

We believe that all men have the right to feel good in their own skin, feel proud of their accomplishments and take pride in their appearance.

We believe in creating an accessible environment that invites men of all ages and backgrounds to linger, to savor, to explore and to connect with one another, and their passions.

We believe in family, and heritage, and standing behind things you believe in.

We believe in the joy of discovery and the art of curation. And most importantly, we believe that every man has a unique story to tell.

That’s why Roosevelt & Co. is dedicated to providing a full service boutique that celebrates the joys of manhood.

We want to be there with you when you graduate, when you land that first big job, and when you finally close that million-dollar deal.

From fashion, to household goods, to grooming and the perfect haircut, for us it’s about supporting you along the way, growing with you, and giving you the confidence to go after your dreams.

Picture: Roosevelt & Co., courtesy of the brand