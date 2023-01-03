Introducing the AW23 collection from NÜ entitled Sculptural Elements

This season explores shape and form found in nature. Tracing line and silhouette, both organic and manmade, this season is inspired by the natural world, calling on the sculptural motifs that exist in our environments.

Interpreted through evocative prints and earthy hues, the collection is a textural college exploring everything from knits and denim to jacquard and leather. Taking our lead from our collection theme, Sculptural Elements, our signature painterly prints come to life on fluid fabrics, the perfect contrast to this season’s more structured shapes.

This season we have collaborated with two artists, Liné Ringtved Thordarson and Louise Gaarmann, to create bespoke prints inspired by their work.

This is AW23. Feminine. Raw. Sophisticated.

Picture: NÜ, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

