Introducing The Etnies X Colt 45 Collection

A collaboration coming straight from the streets, Etnies and Colt 45 linked to create a slightly sweet and super smooth capsule collection that is available globally today. Crafted from premium materials with comfort in mind, the Etnies and Colt 45 capsule collection includes shoes, apparel, accessories, and a soft side cooler for tall cans or 40s.

Made for fun sessions and rolling to the liquor store on summer nights – Colt 45 works every time. Think Nick Garcia and Aidan Campbell always have this much fun?

It’s not a Colt 45 collection without the Colt 45, and how could you go wrong with an Etnies x Colt 45 cooler full of tall cans? It’s all about the details and behind the clear outsole of the Etnies Marana slip x Colt 45 is a 40oz of course, and a tall can shows through the Calli Vulc x Colt 45’s clear sole. The rest of the collection features iconic Colt 45 branding and the Etnies logo on three t-shirts, a long sleeve t-shirt, a hoodie, two hats and socks.

Etnies x Colt 45, picture from the official website of the brand