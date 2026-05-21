Introducing the Michael Kors x Christina Zimpel capsule for summer 2026

Michael Kors is excited to announce a new capsule, debuting in June, designed in collaboration with artist Christina Zimpel. Zimpel’s colorful, optimistic illustrations align perfectly with the brand’s sunlit, easy-chic designs for the season, inspired by the campaign’s backdrop of Saint Tropez.

The artist, long admired by designer Michael Kors, has created two unique artworks for the brand, one a sunny beach scene in vibrant blues and yellow, the other a stylized take on Saint Tropez’s iconic belltower rendered in forest green, hot pink, orange and white.

Credits: Michael Kors

Credits: Michael Kors

Printed on sarongs, shirt dresses and short-and-shirt sets of fine, soft cotton, as well as on canvas totes, bucket hats and small leather goods, the prints evoke the light and charm of a Riviera escape.

Credits: Michael Kors

“When I first came across Christina’s work years ago, I was drawn to the optimism and the joy in what she did,” says designer Michael Kors. "I also love that her work has such a strong sense of place — it instantly transports you. This summer felt like the right time for a wardrobe filled with that sunny, uplifting aesthetic.