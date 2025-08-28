Introducing the Michael Michael Kors Fall 2025 campaign starring brand ambassadors Suki Waterhouse & Logan Lerman

Michael Kors is excited to announce its Fall 2025 campaign starring brand ambassadors Suki Waterhouse and Logan Lerman photographed by Lachlan Bailey in Rome, Italy.

Captured against the iconic backdrop of the Eternal City, Waterhouse and Lerman channel Rome’s allure in fall’s must-have looks, styled by Emmanuelle Alt. From the Piazza Navona to the Spanish Steps and the Fountain of Acqua Paola, the imagery embodies a spirit of never-ending adventure and the joy of dressing to be your own main character. Statement outerwear, fringed accents and new silhouettes of the brand’s beloved Nolita and Hamilton bags stand out against the city’s timeless beauty.

Michael Michael Kors Fall 2025 campaign starring Logan Lerman. Credits: Michael Kors

“Rome, for me, is just a city that inspires awe, no matter how much time I spend there. It's cinematic, it's dramatic, it's urban, it's got a pulse, and it has all this incredible natural beauty and history," says designer Michael Kors. “When you combine that with the modern laid-back elegance of Suki Waterhouse and the classic movie star energy that Logan Lerman brings, it creates an unforgettable campaign.”

For the campaign’s short features, director Samuel Rixon takes us into the daily lives of Waterhouse and Lerman. To the tune of Don Henley’s iconic track “All She Wants to Do is Dance,” which Waterhouse exclusively re-recorded for the occasion, our star rocks out in her luxurious hotel suite before riding off into the proverbial sunset. Her mood and styling have an unapologetically rock-star sensibility. In his feature, Lerman is seen rehearsing in his hotel room before taking the lead on set. “We wanted to capture them both in their natural milieu,” adds Kors.

Introducing the Fall/Winter 2025 Michael Kors Collection ad campaign

Michael Kors is excited to announce the release of the Fall/Winter 2025 Michael Kors Collection ad campaign featuring model Angelina Kendall photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Carlos Nazario.

Michael Kors Collection FW25. Credits: Michael Kors

“Timeless, warm, modern, architectural yet sensual—I wanted the collection to exemplify cozy modernism and hands-in-the-pockets chic,” says designer Michael Kors. “This is everyday opulence. It’s about pieces you can wear today, tomorrow and for many years to come.”