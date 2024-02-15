Introducing the Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 Team Collection

An exclusive partnership that sees Reiss launch their first collection with the iconic British racing brand.

Reiss, the Official Travel Kit Partner to the McLaren Formula 1 Team, enters the next phase of the partnership with a SS24 collection - the Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 Team Collection.

The new range is inspired by the elite performance at the heart of McLaren and by the thrill of Formula 1. The collection includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear, featuring bespoke designs, patterns and prints and consists of three capsules: Hype, Dynamic and Fan Wear.

Credits: Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 Team Collection

The Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 collection has been meticulously designed by Reiss and remains true to the brands’ tailoring philosophy and timeless nature. Key pieces from the Hype capsule include elevated leather baseball jackets emblazoned with McLaren Formula 1 logos, along with premium knitwear, elegant silk resort shirts featuring intricately hand-painted print placements of Formula 1 race destinations including Miami, Monte Carlo, Las Vegas and Silverstone.

The campaign was shot at the McLaren Technology Centre, and features McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, along with Formula 1 presenter, Lissie Mackintosh, all wearing styles from the collection.

“We are incredibly proud to launch the Reiss x McLaren Formula 1 Team Collection, which celebrates the best of these two iconic British brands. The range has been designed with a focus on elite product craftsmanship and performance. We look forward to seeing McLaren Formula 1 fans wearing the products in the upcoming F1 season.” Christos Angelides, CEO of REISS.