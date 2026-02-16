Isabel Marant: Fall 2026 collection

Isabel Marant introduces a wardrobe where elegance meets sensuality, grounded in a confident, wearable femininity.

While signature 80s-inspired shoulders convey their usual structure to the silhouette, it adopts new, sleeker proportions with the emergence of capri pants as a key piece, revealing the leg in a subtle and refined way.

Effortless sensuality sets the tone as 1990s standbys punctuate the wardrobe: slip dresses and blouses in shimmering silk flowing on the body, a boxy collared faux-fur jacket, and silver kitten heels.

Credits: Isabel Marant

The palette is rooted in earthy tonalities, ranging from chic eggshell shades to warmer notes expressed through orangey satin. A balance of structure and softness arises from the encounter between leather and silk, comfy knits and dyed denim.

Delicate ornaments infuse the wardrobe with craft. Golden flower embroideries appear on a silk crepe dress, decorative metallic pendant earrings contrast with sharp pinstriped suits, a statement color beaded belt adds an arty, handmade feel to the collection.

The introduction of the new Tilpa handbag wrapped in straps marks the season. Its different iterations of leather — caramel suede, black grain and patent — extend the collection’s tactile, textured character.