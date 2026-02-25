Isabel Marant releases SS26 eyewear campaign

The new Isabel Marant Eyewear SS26 Campaign distills the brand’s effortless Parisian spirit into a striking, contemporary visual statement. Rooted in purity and intention, the campaign explores the tension between light and shadow, where sharp, oblique beams carve through space to sculpt silhouettes. This interplay of contrast enhances the architectural lines of the frames, revealing their texture, attitude, and refined detailing.

The effortless sophistication of Isabel Marant translates into the distinctive character of the new sunglasses and optical styles, where lightweight silhouettes meet jewelry- inspired metal details. Signature accents, including refined mini metal buckles, add a subtle edge touch to the designs. A delicate palette of natural, timeless shades enhances the collection, expressing a vision of modern femininity that feels authentic, confident, and undeniably modern.

The campaign features IM 0265/S “THE NEW MINI-BUCKLE” sunglasses: sleek oval sunglasses, embellished with the mini metal buckle on the temples, signed with the ISABEL MARANT logo in low-relief, suitable for ophthalmic lenses. Available in black with grey lenses, Tokyo Havana with green lenses, solid ivory with blue lenses.

Credits: Isabel Marant

The campaign features IM 0261/S, “THE VINTAGE METAL” sunglasses: Caravan sunglasses in ultra-light metal, enhanced with acetate side inserts and signed with the ISABEL MARANT logo on external left temple. The design is completed by leaf-shaped adjustable nose-pads and signature leaf-shaped end-tips. Available in shiny rose gold with grey horn acetate inserts and grey shaded lenses, shiny palladium with Tokyo Havana acetate inserts and green shaded lenses, shiny ruthenium with yellow brown Havana acetate inserts and violet lenses.

The campaign features IM 0262 ”THE VINTAGE METAL” optical: Pilot optical frame in ultra-light metal enhanced with acetate front inserts and signed with the ISABEL MARANT logo on external left temple. The frame is completed by the leaf-shaped adjustable nose-pads and signature leaf-shaped end-tips. Available in shiny gold with brown Havana acetate inserts, shiny palladium with Tokyo Havana acetate inserts, shiny rose gold with grey horn Havana inserts.

Credits: Isabel Marant

ISABEL MARANT Eyewear Collection for Spring/Summer 2026 will be available worldwide in selected eyewear stores starting February 2026. The collection is produced and distributed by Safilo Group, a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets.