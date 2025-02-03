Isabel Marant SS25 Campaign

Isabel Marant is thrilled to announce its Spring- Summer 2025 advertising campaign featuring the iconic supermodel Kate Moss, and K-pop sensation Seonghwa from Ateez. Shot in the heart of Paris by Robin Galiegue and styled by Emmanuelle Alt, the campaign captures the essence of effortless style.

Kate Moss, a long-time friend of the brand, returns for the Spring-Summer 2025 campaign, representing the quintessential Isabel Marant woman— effortlessly chic, seductive, and timeless. Her signature aesthetic channels the spirit of the new collection; from the statement leather jacket to the introduction of the Altay bag, shown in black leather. The campaign also highlights the iconic Hobo Soft bag, an Isabel Marant signature known for its bohemian allure.

Credits: Isabel Marant

Credits: Isabel Marant

For the first time, Isabel Marant taps a global K-pop star for its men’s collection, enlisting Seonghwa of Ateez. Isabels first meeting with Seonghwa in Los Angeles sparked an immediate connection, as he wholly encapsulates the free-spirited essence of Marant Homme.

Known for his unique style and influence within the K-pop universe, Seonghwa brings a fresh yet relaxed energy to the campaign, making him an ideal ambassador.

Credits: Isabel Marant

Credits: Isabel Marant

This campaign is a celebration of time, where a 1990s icon meets a 2020s K-pop star, underscoring Isabel Marants ability to bridge cultures and eras, creating a world that speaks to both timeless style and modern youth. The Spring-Summer 2025 campaign will launch globally on February 3rd, 2025.

The collection will be available on IsabelMarant.com, in Isabel Marant boutiques and select retailers worldwide from February 2025.

Photographer: Robin Galiegue

Models: Kate Moss, Seonghwa