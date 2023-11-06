ISPO Munich and JOOR: A Global Partnership Brings the Wholesale Sports Industry to the Next Level

In a significant development for the global wholesale sports industry, JOOR, the world's leading digital wholesale ecosystem, and ISPO Munich, the world’s largest sports trade fair, have entered into a long-term partnership. Leveraging JOOR’s powerful digital wholesale platform and vast global network, this collaboration aims to enhance and extend the digital selling opportunities available to ISPO brands, with tools designed to drive business growth in the dynamic realms of sports, outdoor, and lifestyle.

“As a platform and ecosystem for the international sports industry, our goal is to find and develop relevant products and innovative services for our industries. This also includes a digital extension of physical trade fairs. We are therefore delighted to have found in JOOR a partner that brings significant added value to our community, with their extensive network and robust digital offering,” says Christoph Rapp, Head of Sales at the ISPO Group.

“We are very excited to partner with ISPO Munich, the world’s most respected sports trade fair,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “We recognize the value JOOR’s digital solution brings to brands across all categories and, through this partnership, are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sports and Outdoor industry. JOOR’s innovative technology will digitalise ISPO Munich’s event and enhance opportunities for participating brands.”

The partnership between ISPO Munich and JOOR brings an exciting and highly beneficial digital component to the trade fair, bridging the gap between sports and outdoor brands with fashion and lifestyle retailers via the JOOR platform.

In addition to offering a presentation at its own stand at ISPO Munich, which takes place from November 28-30, 2023, JOOR will also discuss exciting topics in the context of the Future Lab at ISPO Munich 2023.