Istituto Marangoni Paris celebrates 20 years with Crafting Futures graduate show

Istituto Marangoni Paris presented Crafting Futures, its fashion design graduate show for the 2025/2026 academic year, on July 6, 2026, at the Hôtel de Galliffet, home to the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris. The show marked 20 years since the school's Paris campus opened in the French capital in 2006.

Valérie Berdah Levy, school director of Istituto Marangoni Paris, highlighted the anniversary. "For twenty years, Istituto Marangoni Paris has welcomed emerging talents from around the world, transmitting essential know-how while integrating new technologies into creative practices," said Berdah Levy. "The collections showcased this year embody this legacy and reflect the boldness of a new generation."

Ten graduate collections formed a creative atlas spanning India, South Korea, France, Germany, Cambodia, Palestine, Taiwan and Switzerland, reflecting the school's international student body and its range of cultural references. A closer look at each of the ten graduates and their collections follows below.

Kimgy Lao, Cambodia

Kimgy Lao specialises in womenswear built on craftsmanship, structure and subtle manipulation. Her collection 'Home' merges 18th century tailoring with the exaggerated shoulders of 1980s womenswear, using the extended shoulder as emotional armour to reflect distance and adaptation while studying abroad.

Tanisha Nevrekar, India

Tanisha Nevrekar specialises in womenswear that blends Indian heritage with a contemporary global aesthetic, with sustainability at the core of her design process. Her collection 'AHILYA' draws on the Hindu myth of Ahilya, using power dressing as a symbol of women's resilience and reclaimed identity. Nevrekar hopes to pursue a role in haute couture or womenswear in Paris.

Tanisha Nevrekar. Credits: Istituto Marangoni

Grace Ilis, Switzerland

Grace Ilis, born in Zurich, specialises in womenswear exploring female empowerment through conceptual storytelling and technical innovation. Her collection 'Disrupted Lineage' contrasts historical garment revival with modern overconsumption, juxtaposing latex and silicone-inspired materials with silk and gabardine to question tradition, innovation and bodily freedom. Ilis plans to continue exploring the intersection of design, technology and brand identity.

Amro Najd Atamleh, Palestine

Amro Najd Atamleh specialises in jersey and one-piece garments exploring fluid fabrics through structured, geometric patterns and zero-waste construction. His collection 'The Voice of Silence' draws on Palestinian costume and embroidery, blending thobe construction with Parisian couture drapes to speak to identity and silence. Atamleh will join Laska Paris as head of image after graduation.

Chae Rin Park, South Korea

Chae Rin Park specialises in sculptural womenswear inspired by architecture and personal narratives. Her collection 'Concrete Garden' translates Korean modern architecture into three-dimensional, sculptural garments, contrasting rigid geometric structures with organic, grass-inspired textiles. Park hopes to gain experience at a luxury fashion house before launching her own brand.

Left: Amro Najd Atamleh. Right: Chae Rin Park. Credits: Istituto Marangoni

Carlotta Baader, Germany

Carlotta Baader specialises in womenswear rooted in art history and feminist narratives. Her collection 'The Woman Between Rooms' follows a woman's journey from Paul Poiret's 1920s salon to her own studio, inspired by Eileen Gray and Virginia Woolf, exploring the shift from social performance to creative and intellectual autonomy. Baader will intern in the design department at Proenza Schouler in New York.

Marina Roudier, France

Marina Roudier specialises in creative tailoring, applying traditional techniques to original garment constructions. Her collection 'Lipstick Breakfast' extrapolates unconscious styling gestures, such as rolling up a sleeve, into a hyperbolic vision of a calmer, more genuine future. Roudier wishes to intern in the tailoring studio of an established Parisian house.

Left: Carlotta Baader. Right: Marina Roudier. Credits: Istituto Marangoni

Ko Hsun (Jessica) Sun, Taiwan

Ko Hsun (Jessica) Sun specialises in craftsmanship, gender-fluid fashion and narrative-driven design. Her collection 'The Hanging Memory' reinterprets vintage garments from her grandparents' and parents' wardrobes, using hangers and clips as structural elements that express memory and the passage of time. Sun hopes to build her skills in textile design and pattern making.

Trisha Talpady, India

Trisha Talpady works in conceptual womenswear centred on material exploration and equestrian culture. Her collection 'A Continuum of Form: Held in Balance' deconstructs the saddle to translate its structure into garment architecture, reinterpreting masculine-coded equestrian tailoring to challenge gender norms. Talpady hopes to join a luxury fashion house to develop her leather craftsmanship further.

Simon Chichportich, France

Simon Chichportich works with leather practices and fabric manipulation, drawing on rock, disco and nightlife codes, and collaborated with Rino Mastrotto leathers on his collection. 'Eclipse Fantasy' explores the tension between vulnerability and power through 1980s and 1990s nightlife, where fragility transforms into strength on the dance floor. Chichportich hopes to join the design department of a Paris fashion or couture house.

Left: Trisha Talpady. Right: Simon Chichportich. Credits: Istituto Marangoni

Massimo Casagrande, director of education at Istituto Marangoni Paris, reflected on the graduating class. "At Istituto Marangoni Paris, we believe it is our responsibility to cultivate the creative talent, technical excellence and critical thinking that will shape the future of fashion," said Casagrande. "This year's collections are the culmination of months of research, experimentation and dedication, demonstrating that innovation is most meaningful when it is rooted in craftsmanship, knowledge and individual vision."

Programme leader Warren Leech pointed to the students' approach to craftsmanship. "This year's collections celebrate craftsmanship and traditional techniques, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens," said Leech. "In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, this new generation demonstrates a desire to design differently, drawing on the knowledge of the past while embracing the possibilities of tomorrow."